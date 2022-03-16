Netcracker Wins Fierce Innovation Award for BSS/OSS

Award Recognizes Netcracker Digital BSS/OSS for Helping CSPs Optimize 5G with Converged Charging and Cloud-Native Capabilities

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Netcracker Technology announced today that it has won the 2021 Fierce Innovation Award for BSS/OSS. The Fierce Innovation Awards, presented by Fierce Telecom, recognize products and solutions that transform the telecom industry by accelerating 5G deployment and creating networks for the future.

A panel of industry experts evaluated the submissions on a variety of criteria, including usability, technical innovation, competitive advantage and financial impact. The Netcracker Digital BSS/OSS portfolio was chosen for its proven ability to help operators converge BSS/OSS in the cloud and maximize their investments in 5G networks. The cloud-native architecture, hyperscaler support, comprehensive security and open APIs of the portfolio were cited as major determining factors for the award.

“Many mobile operators still suffer from convoluted legacy BSS/OSS and are unable to fully leverage their 5G network investments,” said Kevin Gray, Vice President at Fierce Telecom. “We selected the Netcracker Digital BSS/OSS portfolio because it effectively eliminates those problems. It acts as a catalyst for transformation across the telecom industry by helping operators to implement flexible cloud migration and derive immediate benefits from their 5G network upgrades.”

“This award means a lot to us because it recognizes our dedication to being at the forefront of innovation, including helping to future proof our customers for when they are ready to move their BSS/OSS platform to the cloud,” said Ari Banerjee, SVP of Strategy at Netcracker. “Our digital portfolio of products and services gives operators the flexibility, scalability and speed to dynamically evolve into disruptors of the 5G digital economy.”

