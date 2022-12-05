<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Business Wire

Netcracker Showcases New IT Solution for Fiber Operators at Connected Germany 2022

di Business Wire

Netcracker Discusses How a New IT Approach Can Maximize Automation and Agility of Fiber Access for Business Growth

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Netcracker Technology announced today that it is a Gold Sponsor of Connected Germany 2022 on December 6-7 in Mainz, Germany. The two-day event will focus on Germany’s rapidly changing digital infrastructure landscape, the deployment and growth of FTTH networks within Germany and the country’s transition into a more digital society.

Netcracker will showcase its recently launched Netcracker Fiber Cloud Solution, an open and automated IT solution that can bring significant improvements to operational efficiency and agility. During the event’s Smart Germany Track – which will provide insight into the ways connectivity is transforming cities and urban spaces, spurring growth throughout Germany – Netcracker will also discuss how to best maximize automation to quickly grow the fiber business.

How to Maximize Automation of the Fiber Business for Agility and Growth

Tuesday, Dec. 6 | 12:00 CET

  • Stefan Gruendel, Director, Business & Technology Solutions, Netcracker Technology

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, offers mission-critical digital transformation solutions to service providers around the globe. Our comprehensive portfolio of software solutions and professional services enables large-scale digital transformations, unlocking the opportunities of the cloud, virtualization and the changing mobile ecosystem. With an unbroken service delivery track record of more than 25 years, our unique combination of technology, people and expertise helps companies transform their networks and enable better experiences for their customers.

For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.

Contacts

Anita Karvé

Netcracker Technology

MediaGroup@netcracker.com

