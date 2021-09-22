Home Business Wire Netcracker Showcases BSS/OSS Innovation at Digital Transformation World Series 2021
Business Wire

Netcracker Showcases BSS/OSS Innovation at Digital Transformation World Series 2021

di Business Wire

5G Monetization, Autonomous Networks and Digital Transformation Will Be Highlighted During TM Forum Event

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Netcracker Technology announced today that it will demonstrate its leadership in helping service providers navigate the rapidly changing communications market during TM Forum’s Digital Transformation World Series 2021. The event will include both virtual and in-person sessions and take place from Wednesday, September 22 to Thursday, October 14.

Netcracker will present on a variety of topics, including 5G monetization, cloud-native BSS/OSS adoption, digital transformation and intent-driven autonomous networks, as well as participate in the virtual exhibition and networking opportunities throughout the conference.

Research Spotlight | Wednesday, September 22, 2:00 PM CET / 8:00 AM EDT

Ari Banerjee, Senior Vice President of Strategy at Netcracker, will join other industry experts for “Revenue growth for telecom operators — assessing the options” to discuss the possibilities beyond simple connectivity for service providers in their pursuit of new revenue streams.

In Conversation | Tuesday, October 5, 9:00 AM CET / 3:00 AM EDT

Bob Titus, CTO at Netcracker, will present “Business cases for the adoption of cloud-native BSS/OSS” and discuss practical examples that highlight Netcracker’s role in supporting CSP migration to the cloud.

Panel Discussion | Wednesday, October 6, 10:00 AM CET / 4:00 AM EDT

Netcracker will participate in “Accelerating cutting-edge digital transformation,” which will include the following speakers:

  • Kim Larsen, CTIO, T-Mobile Netherlands
  • Daniel Ziguilinsky, CIO, Grupo Gtd
  • Carlos Longeri, CTO, Grupo Gtd
  • Ari Banerjee, SVP of Strategy, Netcracker

Catalyst Arena | Intent-driven autonomous networks for smart mobility

Netcracker joins BT, Orange and Telecom Italia Sparkle in this Catalyst, which puts service providers at the center of the revolutionary smart mobility market with intent-driven operations and a dynamic V2X partner ecosystem.

Click here to learn more and register for the Digital Transformation World Series 2021.

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, offers mission-critical digital transformation solutions to service providers around the globe. Our comprehensive portfolio of software solutions and professional services enables large-scale digital transformations, unlocking the opportunities of the cloud, virtualization and the changing mobile ecosystem. With an unbroken service delivery track record of more than 25 years, our unique combination of technology, people and expertise helps companies transform their networks and enable better experiences for their customers.

For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.

Contacts

Media
Anita Karvé

Netcracker Technology

MediaGroup@netcracker.com

Articoli correlati

Mastercard Launches Strive: a Global Small Business Initiative to Accelerate Economic Recovery

Business Wire Business Wire -
Strive kicks off with initial commitment of $25 million in philanthropic funding to strengthen financial resilience and growth of...
Continua a leggere

Toast Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Business Wire Business Wire -
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Toast, Inc., the end-to-end platform built for restaurants, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of...
Continua a leggere

Liberty Global to Sell UPC Poland to Iliad’s Polish Mobile Subsidiary Play

Business Wire Business Wire -
Sale price of PLN 7.0 billion ($1.8 billion1) values UPC Poland at ~9x 2021E Adjusted EBITDA2,3 and nearly 20x...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Mastercard Launches Strive: a Global Small Business Initiative to Accelerate Economic Recovery

Business Wire