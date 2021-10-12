Home Business Wire Netcracker Named the 2021 Asia-Pacific OSS BSS Company of the Year by...
Business Wire

Netcracker Named the 2021 Asia-Pacific OSS BSS Company of the Year by Frost & Sullivan

di Business Wire

Analyst Firm Highlights Innovation, Implementation of Best Practices, Leadership and Focus on Customer Success as Key Criteria for Industry Recognition

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Netcracker Technology announced today that it has received Frost & Sullivan’s Asia-Pacific OSS BSS Company of the Year Award for the third consecutive year. The analyst firm used a rigorous process to assess the ability of companies to achieve innovation and performance for a positive customer impact.

Netcracker received this prestigious award due to a number of factors, including strong 5G support, open multivendor environments, global visibility and industry leadership. Frost & Sullivan also cited Netcracker’s cloud-native portfolio of products, including Netcracker Digital BSS and Digital OSS, for its adaptability as CSPs transition to the cloud as part of their 5G strategy.

“Netcracker’s self-optimizing OSS/BSS solution, which modifies policies based on data input, offers the high business agility, flexibility and levels of automation that CSPs need,” said Mei Lee Quah, Associate Director, ICT Practice at Frost & Sullivan. “Extending cloud-native OSS/BSS solutions with capabilities such as pre-onboarding screening, facial recognition, behavioral analytics, video analytics, voice recognition, augmented reality, and IoT solutions enables Netcracker to help its customers simplify, automate and prepare for 5G.”

“We are honored to receive this award from Frost & Sullivan for the third time,” said Ari Banerjee, Senior Vice President of Strategy at Netcracker. “This recognition validates the ongoing success of our customers as they progress with digital transformation projects and capitalize on the 5G opportunity.”

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, offers mission-critical digital transformation solutions to service providers around the globe. Our comprehensive portfolio of software solutions and professional services enables large-scale digital transformations, unlocking the opportunities of the cloud, virtualization and the changing mobile ecosystem. With an unbroken service delivery track record of more than 25 years, our unique combination of technology, people and expertise helps companies transform their networks and enable better experiences for their customers.

For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.

Contacts

Media
Anita Karvé

Netcracker Technology

MediaGroup@netcracker.com

Articoli correlati

Accenture to Acquire BRIDGEi2i, Expanding Capabilities in Data Science, Machine Learning and AI-Powered Insights

Business Wire Business Wire -
BANGALORE, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has entered into an agreement to acquire BRIDGEi2i, an artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics...
Continua a leggere

U.S. Shoppers to Show “Generosity of Spirit” This Holiday Season, Accenture Survey Finds

Business Wire Business Wire -
15th Annual Holiday Shopping Survey finds younger generations likely to be the biggest spenders, prioritizing time and money on...
Continua a leggere

EdCast Launches EdConnect, the Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Solution for Developer Communities to Build Talent Experience Apps

Business Wire Business Wire -
EdConnect now offers a self-service API gateway for developers to connect with the EdCast platform via its back-end infrastructure MOUNTAIN...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Perché i connected worker sono il motore delle aziende post Covid

Digitale