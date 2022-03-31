Home Business Wire Netcracker Highlights Next-Generation Network Innovation at Connected Germany 2022
Business Wire

Netcracker Highlights Next-Generation Network Innovation at Connected Germany 2022

di Business Wire

Two-Day Event in Mainz Will Explore Future of Connectivity Landscape in Germany

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Netcracker Technology announced today that it will participate in Connected Germany 2022 as a Gold Sponsor. The event, to be held at Mainz Congress on April 5 and 6, will feature industry leaders discussing the ambitious national expansion of converged gigabit-speed networks slated for 2025 and the importance of partnerships in advancing Germany’s broadband strategy.

Netcracker will showcase how its cloud-native Wholesale Infrastructure Solution can help build the future of connectivity in Germany. In addition, Netcracker will present at two sessions during the event:

Business and Operational Automation for Powering the Digital Connected Society

Tuesday, April 5

15:10 CEST

Speaker: Stefan Gruendel, Director, Business & Technology Solutions, Netcracker

Collaborative Ecosystems and Partnerships for Industry 4.0

Wednesday, April 6

12:20 CEST

Speaker: Stefan Gruendel, Director, Business & Technology Solutions, Netcracker

Click here to learn more and to register for Connected Germany 2022.

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, offers mission-critical digital transformation solutions to service providers around the globe. Our comprehensive portfolio of software solutions and professional services enables large-scale digital transformations, unlocking the opportunities of the cloud, virtualization and the changing mobile ecosystem. With an unbroken service delivery track record of more than 25 years, our unique combination of technology, people and expertise helps companies transform their networks and enable better experiences for their customers.

For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.

Contacts

Media
Anita Karvé

Netcracker Technology

MediaGroup@netcracker.com

