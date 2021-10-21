Netcracker Highlights Digital Transformation, 5G Monetization and Cloud-Native Solutions at Total Telecom Congress 2021

The Two-Day Event Will Focus On the Evolution of Telecom Business Models, New Revenue Streams and the Role of Operators in the Next-Gen Digital Ecosystem

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Netcracker Technology announced today that it will participate in Total Telecom Congress 2021 as the Diamond Sponsor and will showcase its cloud-native BSS/OSS solutions during the two-day conference at the Business Design Centre in London on October 26 and 27, 2021.

Netcracker will present on digital transformation, B2B 5G services and edge computing ecosystems. Representatives will also be available for networking opportunities during the conference.

Netcracker’s agenda at Total Telecom Congress 2021

Making digital transformation a reality



Tuesday, October 26, 10:20 AM BST | 5:20 AM EDT



Ahmed El Sayad, CIO & Global Director of Digital Engineering at Vodafone, will outline the steps that CSPs must take to achieve digital transformation and realize its benefits.

Building B2B 5G services is the key to unlocking new revenues



Tuesday, October 26, 11:20 AM BST | 6:20 AM EDT



Netcracker will join a discussion on the potential of B2B 5G services in creating new revenue streams.

Speakers:

Patrick Waldemar, VP, Head of Technology, Telenor Research

Haithem Al Faraj, SVP of Technology, STC

Ari Banerjee, SVP of Strategy, Netcracker

Moderator: Ian Corden, Director, Plum Consulting

Exploring the edge computing ecosystem



Wednesday, October 27, 11:20 AM BST | 6:20 AM EDT



Netcracker will participate in a panel on how edge computing can drastically improve operational efficiency, performance, safety and automation for enterprises and industries.

Speakers:

Elizabeth Rumsey, Multi-Cloud and MEC Platform Portfolio Team Lead, Vodafone Business

Kirolous Zikry, Network Strategy Director Mobile, BT

Oyovwe Okorodudu, AVP EMEA, HGC Global Communications

Ari Banerjee, SVP of Strategy, Netcracker

Moderator: Michael Dargue, VP, Cartesian

Fireside chat: Best practices for complex transformation programs



Wednesday, October 27, 12:00 PM BST | 7:00 AM EDT



This session will review practical methods for successfully conducting and completing complex digital transformation programs.

Speakers:

Eva Slattery, Director of IT Transformation Programmes, Virgin Media O2

Ari Banerjee, SVP of Strategy, Netcracker



Contact Natalia Soboleva at sobolevan@netcracker.com to schedule a meeting with Netcracker during Total Telecom Congress 2021.

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, offers mission-critical digital transformation solutions to service providers around the globe.

For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.

