Netcracker Highlights Digital Telco Innovation at Telecom Review Leaders’ Summit 2021

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Netcracker Technology announced today that it will participate in the Telecom Review Leaders’ Summit 2021 this week as a Gold Sponsor. The event will take place on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at the InterContinental Dubai Festival City in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Netcracker’s participation in this event demonstrates an ongoing engagement in one of the fastest growing regions in the world for telecommunications innovation. Netcracker has successfully deployed projects for leading operators across the Middle East, including in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar and the UAE.

An executive from du, one of Netcracker’s customers in the region, will deliver a keynote during the event:

Karim Benkirane, Chief Commercial Officer at du, will discuss the importance of strong partnerships, dynamic leadership and customer centricity for its digital transformation program.

