<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Netcapital to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results on March 16th
Business Wire

Netcapital to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results on March 16th

di Business Wire

Conference call to be held on March 17th at 10:00 a.m. ET

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$NCPL #EarningsNetcapital Inc. (Nasdaq: NCPL, NCPLW) (the “Company”), a digital private capital markets ecosystem, announced today that it will report financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, ended January 31, 2023, after the U.S. equity markets close on Thursday, March 16, 2023, followed by an investor conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, March 17, 2023.

Participant access: 844-985-2012 or 973-528-0138

Conference entry code: 399662

For those unable to participate in the live call, a replay will be made available in the Investors section of the Company’s website.

About Netcapital Inc.

Netcapital Inc. is a fintech company with a scalable technology platform that allows private companies to raise capital online and provides private equity investment opportunities to investors. The company’s consulting group, Netcapital Advisors, provides marketing and strategic advice and takes equity positions in select companies with disruptive technologies. The Netcapital funding portal is registered with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), a registered national securities association.

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Contacts

Investor

800-460-0815

ir@netcapital.com

Articoli correlati

AeroVironment Announces Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$AVAV--AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems, today reported financial results for...
Continua a leggere

Domo Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
SILICON SLOPES, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Domo, Inc. (Nasdaq: DOMO) today announced results for its fiscal fourth quarter and year ended January...
Continua a leggere

Globalstar to Deliver 5G Private Networks and Services Powered by Qualcomm 5G RAN Platforms

Business Wire Business Wire -
COVINGTON, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE American: GSAT), a leading telecom infrastructure provider, has signed a strategic collaboration agreement with...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

AeroVironment Announces Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Results

Business Wire