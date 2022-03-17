Netcapital Named “Best Crowdfunding Platform” at 6th Annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards

Netcapital Funding Portal selected among nearly 4,000 nominations across a range of FinTech categories

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$NCPL #EquityCrowdfunding—Netcapital Inc. (OTCQX: NCPL), a digital private markets ecosystem, today was named “Best Crowdfunding Platform” for its funding portal operated by Netcapital Funding Portal Inc. at the 2022 FinTech Breakthrough Awards, a premier awards program founded to recognize FinTech innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world. The 2022 FinTech Breakthrough Award program attracted nearly 4,000 nominations across a range of categories.

“It’s an honor to be recognized as the ‘Best Crowdfunding Platform’ at the 2022 FinTech Breakthrough Awards,” said Jason Frishman, CEO of Netcapital Funding Portal Inc. “Our mission is to make it seamless for entrepreneurs to raise capital so they can concentrate on what they do best – building their businesses for growth and value. By leveraging the power of the community for funding, we make it easy for companies to gain exposure and build brand loyalty. It’s rewarding to be selected for this award in the company of some of the most impressive FinTech leaders in the market, both well-known names and innovative startups.”

FinTech Breakthrough Award nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the financial services and technology industries, with the winning products and companies selected based on a variety of criteria, including most innovative and technologically advanced products and services.

About FinTech Breakthrough:



Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories including Payments, Personal Finance, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information visit FinTechBreakthrough.com.

About Netcapital Inc.:



Netcapital Inc. is a fintech company with a scalable technology platform that allows private companies to raise capital online and provides private equity investment opportunities to investors. The company’s consulting group, Netcapital Advisors, provides marketing and strategic advice and takes equity positions in select companies with disruptive technologies. The Netcapital funding portal is registered with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), a registered national securities association.

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

