Netcapital Inc. Reports Net Income of $1.5 Million

Earnings per share increase 829%

Highlights:

Net income increased by 4,621% to $1,457,410 vs. first quarter of last year

EPS grew 829% to $0.65 vs. $0.07

Equity securities at fair value increased by 204% to $9,623,753

Book value rose to $9.26 per share

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$NCPL #earnings—Netcapital Inc. (OTCQX: NCPL), a digital private markets ecosystem, announced fiscal 2022 first quarter earnings of $1,457,410, an increase of 4,621% over the previous year. The company reported fully diluted earnings per share of $0.65 and book value of $9.26.

“We are pleased with the earnings momentum generated by our company this quarter,” said Dr. Cecilia Lenk, CEO of Netcapital Inc. “The performance of our portfolio companies remains strong, while the funding portal continues to deliver robust growth. We are optimistic about the future prospects for Netcapital Inc.”

“The Netcapital funding portal is showing powerful momentum,” added Jason Frishman, CEO of Netcapital Funding Portal Inc. “More than $7 million dollars were invested through the platform this quarter, up 500% from the first quarter of last year. With the recent increase in Reg CF offering limits from $1 million to $5 million, the outlook for the industry remains bright and we look forward to delivering continued growth in the future.”

For additional disclosure regarding operating results, please refer to the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended July 31, 2021, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Netcapital Inc.:

Netcapital Inc. is a fintech company with a scalable technology platform that allows private companies to raise capital online and provides private equity investment opportunities to investors. The company’s consulting group, Netcapital Advisors, provides marketing and strategic advice and takes equity positions in select companies with disruptive technologies. The Netcapital funding portal is registered with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), a registered national securities association.

