Netcapital Announces Appointment of Arnie Scott to Board of Directors

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$NCPL #Earnings—Netcapital Inc. (Nasdaq: NCPL, NCPLW) (the “Company”), a digital private capital markets ecosystem, today announced the appointment of Arnold D. Scott to its board of directors, effective December 8, 2022. Mr. Scott will serve on the compensation, nominating, and audit committees.

Dr. Cecilia Lenk, Netcapital Inc. CEO, commented, “It’s a pleasure to welcome Arnie to our board of directors. Arnie has been involved in Netcapital as an investor and advisor since our inception. He is an accomplished business leader and corporate governance expert with 15 years of experience as a director and chair on various corporate and advisory boards. He is deeply skilled in start-up businesses, venture capital, business strategy, executive management, and entrepreneurship, all of which are fundamental to the services we offer in private capital markets and strategic advisory.”

As an active participant in the angel investing community of greater Boston for more than ten years, Mr. Scott currently serves as a founding member of the Private Directors Association. Previously, he has served as a member of the board of trustees of Alderson Broaddus University, and as vice chairman of First Commons Bank, chairman of Asset Link International, and director for Sevo Nutraceuticals, Pneuron Corp., and Hub Management Co. He has also served on a number of advisory boards including Vestmark, Successimo, ai Resources, and The Capital Network.

Mr. Scott served for over 30 years at MFS Investment Management, retiring as senior executive vice president in 2001.

About Netcapital Inc.

Netcapital Inc. is a fintech company with a scalable technology platform that allows private companies to raise capital online and provides private equity investment opportunities to investors. The company’s consulting group, Netcapital Advisors, provides marketing and strategic advice and takes equity positions in select companies with disruptive technologies. The Netcapital funding portal is registered with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), a registered national securities association.

