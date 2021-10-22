Netcapital Advisors’ Upcoming Women in Private Equity Webinar Series to Feature Keynote Speaker Gloria Feldt on the Topic of Propelling Women into Leadership by Overcoming Fear

‘Women in Private Equity: What Scares You? How to Deal with FEAR’ will be Presented on October 27, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. ET

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$NCPL #entrepreneurship—Netcapital Inc. (OTCQX: NCPL), a digital private markets ecosystem, invites the public to join Netcapital Advisors at its upcoming webinar, ‘Women in Private Equity: What Scares You? How to Deal with FEAR,’ on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. ET. The panel will feature keynote speaker Gloria Feldt, founder & CEO of Take The Lead, along with special guests Debbie Craig, founder and CEO of Catalyst Consulting; Carole Arsenault, RN, founder and CEO of Boston Baby Nurse & Nanny; and Betsy Davison, co-founder of Space For Arts.

Interested parties may register and tune into the webinar by visiting this link.

Carole Murko, Chief Marketing Officer of Netcapital Advisors, described the topic of the upcoming event, stating, “FEAR. It’s a four-letter word that can paralyze us – or propel us. In this month’s webinar, our panelists will kick fear to the curb and share their fears and strategies for overcoming them. Ms. Feldt will address FEAR as it pertains to propelling women into leadership. Webinar participants will learn about the neuroscience of fear; the fear of success, failure, and letting important people down; and find strategies to overcome every day fear.”

Gloria Feldt, founder & CEO of Take the Lead is an acclaimed expert on women, power, and leadership with frontline leadership experience, a bestselling author, and an in-demand keynote speaker. She was formerly president and CEO of the world’s largest reproductive health and advocacy organization, Planned Parenthood Federation of America. She was named by Vanity Fair as one of “America’s Top 200 Women Leaders, Legends, and Trailblazers,” Glamour’s “Woman of the Year,” She Knows Media Inspiring Woman, Women’s eNews 21 Leaders for the 21st Century, Women Economic Forum Circle of Light award, Texas Monthly’s Texas 20, Martin Luther King Living the Dream Award, Diversity Leadership Alliance Diversity Leader Award, and Forbes 40 Over 40.

Debbie Craig is the founder of Catalyst Consulting, a service provider dedicated to empowering clients and building capacity within organizations through partnering and co-design with an emphasis on sustainable mindset, skills and behavior change. Ms. Craig holds a B.Comm, an MBA, and is a qualified NLP practitioner, process facilitator, game ranger, reflexologist and Reiki Master.

Carole Arsenault, RN, is the founder and CEO of Boston Baby Nurse & Nanny, the leading provider of overnight and daytime newborn care services in the greater Boston area. She is also the author of The Baby Nurse Bible: Secrets Only a Baby Nurse Can Tell You About Having and Caring for Your Baby. For the last two decades, Carole has guided parents through pregnancy, labor, birth and the newborn period at Boston’s top birthing hospitals including Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, St Elizabeth’s Medical Center, Newton-Wellesley Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and Mount Auburn Hospital.

Betsy Davison is a co-founder of Space For Arts, a global B2B marketplace of professional production spaces for photo, video, TV and film production powered by an underlying workflow SaaS solution. An entrepreneur, innovator, executive, avid cyclist and community advocate, she is also the founder of The Candaras Davison Center for Inclusion at Springfield College.

About the Women in Private Equity Webinar Series:

Netcapital Advisors is creating a growing community of high-profile women supporting each other. Our all-women C-suite is passionate about empowering women and hosts a monthly discussion panel of female entrepreneurs, investors, and innovators.

About Netcapital Inc.:

Netcapital Inc. is a fintech company with a scalable technology platform that allows private companies to raise capital online and provides private equity investment opportunities to investors. The company’s consulting group, Netcapital Advisors, provides marketing and strategic advice and takes equity positions in select companies with disruptive technologies. The Netcapital funding portal is registered with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), a registered national securities association.

