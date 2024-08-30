NetBrain Technologies selected as 2024 SC Awards Finalist

BURLINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NetBrain Technologies is pleased to announce that they’ve been recognized as a 2024 SC Award finalist in the Trust Award category for Best Continuous Threat Exposure Management Solution. This announcement was made on Thursday, August 29, 2024, as part of SC Media’s 2024 SC Awards coverage. Celebrating its 27th year, the SC Awards recognize the solutions, organizations, and individuals that have demonstrated exceptional achievement in advancing the security of information security.

Find NetBrain Technologies and the full list of finalists here.

“The finalists for the 2024 SC Awards truly represent the forefront of cybersecurity innovation and leadership,” said Tom Spring, Editorial Director at SC Media. “These solutions, organizations, and professionals have demonstrated outstanding capabilities in addressing today’s complex and ever-changing threat landscape. We are proud to recognize their contributions to the cybersecurity community.”

This year, the SC Awards received a remarkable number of entries across 34 specialty categories, with many notable companies earning nominations for their leadership and commitment to cybersecurity.

The SC Awards were evaluated by a distinguished panel of judges, including cybersecurity professionals, industry leaders, and members of the CyberRisk Alliance community from sectors such as healthcare, financial services, education, and technology.

NetBrain Next-Gen allows security and/or NetOps teams to automate device, edge, border and zone level security assessments and run them continuously. These assessments validate network configurations against a predefined set of “golden rules” that codify security best practices like proper configuration of timeouts, prevention of insecure protocols, etc. This verifies enterprise-wide and granular security policies, access controls, dynamic routing schemes, firewall policies and edge access restrictions. Network changes often cause device configurations, connectivity and access policies to fall out of compliance with best practices or standards like PCI DSS or SOC II. NetBrain detects this configuration drift and allows IT and security teams to fix issues before they lead to breaches.

“Continuous, automated network assessments check that the network is actually following the security policies it’s supposed to follow,” said Song Pang, SVP of engineering at NetBrain Technologies. “Doing this manually is simply too much work for NetOps teams today – automated assessments are necessary.”

Over the coming week, the SC Media editorial team will provide in-depth coverage of NetBrain Technologies, including a featured profile on the SC Media website and promotion across their social media. Winners of the 2024 SC Awards will be announced on September 17, 2024.

About NetBrain Technologies

Founded in 2004, NetBrain provides the industry’s most advanced no-code network automation platform enabling network engineers to automate and collaborate on troubleshooting, continuously assess their hybrid network for errant conditions and protect change operations from inadvertent consequences that would otherwise result in unplanned downtime. NetBrain is in use by more than one-third of the Fortune 500 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, with locations in Munich, Germany; Toronto, Canada; Hyderabad, India and Beijing, China. For more information, please visit www.netbrain.com.

NetBrain, NetworkBrain, and the NetBrain logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of NetBrain Technologies, Inc.

About CyberRisk Alliance

CyberRisk Alliance provides business intelligence that helps the cybersecurity ecosystem connect, share knowledge, accelerate careers, and make smarter and faster decisions. Through our trusted information brands, network of experts, and more than 250 innovative annual events we provide cybersecurity professionals with actionable insights and act as a powerful extension of cybersecurity marketing teams. Our brands include SC Media, the Official Cybersecurity Summits, Security Weekly, InfoSec World, Identiverse, CyberRisk Collaborative, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, LaunchTech Communications and TECHEXPO Top Secret.

Learn more at www.cyberriskalliance.com.

