NetBrain Expands Presence in India to Meet Customer Demand

Company opens new Engineering and Customer Support center in Hyderabad, India

BURLINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NetBrain Technologies, Inc, the leading provider of network automation and visibility for hybrid networks, today announced the expansion of its customer support and engineering teams to meet growing customer demand with the opening of a new office location in Hyderabad, India.

For nearly two decades, NetBrain has delivered the industry’s most comprehensive network management solution. NetBrain offers the only solution that enables network operations teams to manage their hybrid networks by desired intent rather than by device. Uniquely, NetBrain models every network topology based on the intents of its components, not just the device-level functions of the components themselves. This dramatically improves the scalability of the network operations challenge and allows hybrid networks to be managed the way the business thinks, from the top-down, based on desired results.

Now in its fourth-generation solution with its recently released Problem Diagnosis Automation System (PDAs), NetBrain powers the network operations functions for thousands of customers worldwide. The PDA System is unique in the industry as it enables the acceleration of operational service tasks to be reduced in duration, minimizing organization-wide exposure and risk, as well as preventively detecting anomalies that have not yet impacted product but dramatically raise the risk profile of these organizations.

“Traditionally, NetOps teams have struggled to keep up with the growing scale and complexity of their edge-to-cloud hybrid networks and find themselves in a tactical reactive mode at all times. It takes significant expertise and resources to maintain today’s hybrid networks at peak performance. We have solved this problem with NetBrain’s PDAS solution which transforms this operational challenge to one of intent-based automation,” said Lingping Gao, chairman and chief executive officer at NetBrain. “Globally, thousands of customers use NetBrain to power the scalability of their edge-to-cloud networks, so it is a natural progression for us to grow our R&D and Customer Support teams globally. Our new office in Hyderabad gives us access to amazing talent, better customer support capabilities, and is a key component of our follow-the-sun strategy.”

NetBrain’s new office is located in the Financial District, Gachibowli Hyderabad, a centralized location to facilitate easy access by local employees. The office is expected to accommodate significant growth in NetBrain’s India-based staff to support approximately sixty employees by the end of the year. The new office also includes customer meeting space and conference areas as needed by the business.

About NetBrain Technologies

Founded in 2004, NetBrain is the market leader in delivering Intent-Based network automation, providing customers with the ability to scale their network operations workflows and prevent network outages before they impact the business. Now in its fourth-generation, NetBrain’s PDAS solution is built upon its patented portfolio of network technologies with more than 2,500 of the world’s largest enterprises and managed service providers using NetBrain today. NetBrain is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, with major locations in London, United Kingdom; Munich, Germany; Toronto, Canada, Hyderabad, India and Beijing, China. For more information, visit www.netbrain.com.

