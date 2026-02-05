NetApp Hosts Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results Webcast

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--After market close on February 26, 2026, NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP) will announce financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, which ended January 23, 2026.

NetApp executive management will host a conference call Webcast at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss these results and provide their perspective on market dynamics.

How to Participate

The live Webcast call can be accessed at investors.netapp.com. Please allow at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the Webcast to log in. An audio replay Webcast will also be available after 4:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

NetApp Future Targeted Release Dates

Q4 FY 2026 results target date: May 28, 2026

Q1 FY 2027 results target date: September 2, 2026

Q2 FY 2027 results target date: December 1, 2026

Q3 FY 2027 results target date: March 4, 2027

About NetApp

For more than three decades, NetApp has helped the world’s leading organizations navigate change – from the rise of enterprise storage to the intelligent era defined by data and AI. Today, NetApp is the Intelligent Data Infrastructure company, helping customers turn data into a catalyst for innovation, resilience, and growth.

At the heart of that infrastructure is the NetApp data platform – the unified, enterprise-grade, intelligent foundation that connects, protects, and activates data across every cloud, workload, and environment. Built on the proven power of NetApp ONTAP, our leading data management software and OS, and enhanced by automation through the AI Data Engine and AFX, it delivers observability, resilience, and intelligence at scale.

Disaggregated by design, the NetApp data platform separates storage, services, and control so enterprises can modernize faster, scale efficiently, and innovate without lock-in. As the only enterprise storage platform natively embedded in the world’s largest clouds, it gives organizations the freedom to run any workload anywhere with consistent performance, governance, and protection.

With NetApp, data is always ready – ready to defend against threats, ready to power AI, and ready to drive the next breakthrough. That’s why the world’s most forward-thinking enterprises trust NetApp to turn intelligence into advantage.

Learn more at www.netapp.com or follow us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

NETAPP, the NETAPP logo, and the marks listed at www.netapp.com/TM are trademarks of NetApp, Inc. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

(Press)

Kenya Hayes

1 703 589 7595

kenya.hayes@netapp.com

(Investors)

Billie Fagenstrom

1 408 822 6428

billie.fagenstrom@netapp.com