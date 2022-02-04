Home Business Wire NetApp Hosts Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results Webcast
NetApp Hosts Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results Webcast

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–After market close on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP) will announce financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, which ended January 28, 2022.

NetApp executive management will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss these results and provide their perspective on market dynamics.

How to Participate

The live Webcast call can be accessed at investors.netapp.com. Please allow at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the Webcast to log in. An audio replay Webcast will also be available after 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

NetApp Future Targeted Release Dates

Q4 FY 2022 results target date: June 1, 2022

Q1 FY 2023 results target date: August 24, 2022

Q2 FY 2023 results target date: November 29, 2022

Q3 FY 2023 results target date: February 22, 2023

About NetApp

In a world full of generalists, NetApp is a specialist. We’re focused on one thing, helping your business get the most out of your data. NetApp brings the enterprise-grade data services you rely on into the cloud, and the simple flexibility of cloud into the data center. Our industry-leading solutions work across diverse customer environments and the world’s biggest public clouds. As a cloud-led, data-centric software company, only NetApp can help build your unique data fabric, simplify and connect your cloud, and securely deliver the right data, services, and applications to the right people—anytime, anywhere.

NETAPP, the NETAPP logo, and the marks listed at http://www.netapp.com/TM are trademarks of NetApp, Inc. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

(Press)

Chris Drago

1 831 900 8889

chris.drago@netapp.com

(Investors)

Billie Fagenstrom

1 408 822 6428

billie.fagenstrom@netapp.com

