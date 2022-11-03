<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
NetApp Hosts Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results Webcast

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–After market close on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP) will announce financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, which ended October 28, 2022.

NetApp executive management will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss these results and provide their perspective on market dynamics.

How to Participate

The live Webcast call can be accessed at investors.netapp.com. Please allow at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the Webcast to log in. An audio replay Webcast will also be available after 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

NetApp Future Targeted Release Dates

Q3 FY 2023 results target date: February 22, 2023

Q4 FY 2023 results target date: May 31, 2023

Q1 FY 2024 results target date: August 23, 2023

Q2 FY 2024 results target date: November 28, 2023

About NetApp

NetApp is a global, cloud-led, data-centric software company that empowers organizations to lead with data in the age of accelerated digital transformation. The company provides systems, software, and cloud services that enable them to run their applications optimally from data center to cloud, whether they are developing in the cloud, moving to the cloud, or creating their own cloudlike experiences on premises. With solutions that perform across diverse environments, NetApp helps organizations build their own data fabric and securely deliver the right data, services, and applications to the right people—anytime, anywhere. Learn more at www.netapp.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

NETAPP, the NETAPP logo, and the marks listed at http://www.netapp.com/TM are trademarks of NetApp, Inc. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

(Press)

Chris Drago

1 831 900 8889

chris.drago@netapp.com

(Investors)

Billie Fagenstrom

1 408 822 6428

billie.fagenstrom@netapp.com

