NetApp Hosts Investor Day

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP), a global, cloud-led, data-centric software company will host an investor day on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live video Webcast of the investor day will be accessible from the NetApp investors relations website at investors.netapp.com beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. A replay of the Webcast presentation and associated slides will be available following the completion of the event at investors.netapp.com.

You must pre-register to attend the event in person. If you are interested in attending the event in person, please contact Billie Fagenstrom at billie.fagenstrom@netapp.com for registration information.

About NetApp

In a world full of generalists, NetApp is a specialist. We’re focused on one thing, helping your business get the most out of your data. NetApp brings the enterprise-grade data services you rely on into the cloud, and the simple flexibility of cloud into the data center. Our industry-leading solutions work across diverse customer environments and the world’s biggest public clouds. As a cloud-led, data-centric software company, only NetApp can help build your unique data fabric, simplify and connect your cloud, and securely deliver the right data, services, and applications to the right people—anytime, anywhere.

