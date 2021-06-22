NetApp Acquires Data Mechanics to Accelerate Spot Roadmap and Optimize Data Analytics and Machine Learning Workloads in the Cloud

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NetApp® (NASDAQ: NTAP), a global, cloud-led, data-centric software company, today announced that it has acquired Data Mechanics, a managed platform provider for big data processing and cloud analytics with offices in Paris, France, that helps businesses capitalize on Apache Spark, an open-source unified analytics engine for large-scale data processing and machine learning, in Kubernetes. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

At a time when on-premises and cloud enterprise data and application growth is exploding, use of analytics and machine learning to identify operating efficiencies, cost reductions, and automate manual processes so engineers can focus on more strategic tasks is a top priority – and a strategic imperative – for all enterprises.

“Now more than ever, our customers are adopting cloud-first and cloud native strategies that will enable them to be more agile and adaptable in the face of unprecedented data growth,” said Anthony Lye, senior vice president and general manager of NetApp’s Public Cloud Services business unit. “Adding Data Mechanics to our existing solutions will make it simpler and more cost-effective for organizations across all industries to fully leverage Apache Spark and Kubernetes to advance their data and cloud initiatives.”

The Data Mechanics acquisition comes less than a year after NetApp acquired Spot (now Spot by NetApp), a leading CloudOps provider that automates and optimizes workloads running in public cloud environments. Data Mechanics’ team and IP will be integrated with the Spot by NetApp team and portfolio to accelerate the development of NetApp’s recently announced Spot Wave solution, which simplifies, optimizes and automates Spark workloads running in public clouds.

“Although there are significant benefits to moving analytics and application workloads to the cloud, managing analytics technologies and cloud infrastructure can be resource and time intensive, impeding employee productivity and return on investment,” said Amiram Shachar, vice president and general manager of Spot by NetApp. “We’re excited to welcome Data Mechanics to Spot by NetApp as we further enable organizations to put their data to work and get even more value from their cloud infrastructure investments.”

