NetAbstraction Announces International Expansion in EMEA

Conor O’Brien to Lead Sales in the Region for Emerging Leader in Network Privacy and Security

CHANTILLY, Va. & CORK, Ireland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EMEA—NetAbstraction, the network privacy and security company, today announced the expansion of the company’s operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) with the opening of an office in Cork and the appointment of former AT&T cybersecurity executive Conor O’Brien as Vice President of EMEA Sales.

NetAbstraction provides technology that anonymizes an organization’s cloud resources including data and applications, as well as online communication devices to protect their digital infrastructures from ransomware and other cyber threats by making them invisible to attackers. Faced with relentless security threats and regional privacy legislations including GDPR, NetAbstraction enables companies in EMEA to protect their users and cloud assets by concealing their activities and attack surface from adversaries.

“Even without a presence in EMEA we have been experiencing accelerating in-bound demand for our products especially in the UK,” said Gordon Lawson, CEO of NetAbstraction. “Conor is a proven sales leader with years of experience working with cybersecurity vendors in the region. He will manage our new office in Cork, and grow our operations in the region from Ireland.”

Conor joins NetAbstraction from AT&T Cybersecurity where he managed sales for EMEA. He previously held senior sales positions with open source SIEM vendor AlienVault. Conor has successfully built and managed sales organizations and channel programs in EMEA for several leading business-to-business technology vendors.

“NetAbstraction enables customers to protect their employees, network and cloud infrastructure from virtually every type of cyber threat using obfuscation,” said Conor O’Brien. “We provide unprecedented protection for any size organization that is affordable and doesn’t require any complex integration. It’s an exciting technology and company to be part of, and a great opportunity to open up the EMEA market.”

About NetAbstraction

NetAbstraction enables organizations to protect the privacy and security of identities and systems by intelligently selecting and obscuring global network pathways on the Internet. Our next generation zero trust technology with roots in the Intelligence Community is used by Fortune 500 organizations globally to ensure their cyber operations remain secure, anonymous, and non-attributable. For more information, visit https://netabstraction.com/, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts

Marc Gendron



Marc Gendron PR for NetAbstraction



marc@mgpr.net

617-877-7480