Net Lease Investment Sales Team “NNN Pro Group” Separates from Marcus & Millichap to Pursue New Strategic Business Opportunities as an Independent Group

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NNN Pro Group, a leading investment sales team at commercial real estate firm Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), announced its separation from the national brokerage company effective January 1, 2023. Despite the departure, the two companies will continue to maintain a strong working relationship moving forward.

The team was founded over 20 years ago by Chief Executive Officer Glen Kunofsky, and is co-managed by Chief Operating Officer Nicoletti DePaul. To date, the team has closed on more than $30 billion of triple-net leased real estate across Retail, Industrial, and Office properties.

“We are incredibly excited about pursing strategic opportunities in addition to our existing advisory and brokerage services, further building out our company and continuing to focus on what we do best – providing dedicated and tailored advice and guidance to our clients on all of their real estate needs and beyond,” said Kunofsky. “I speak on behalf of our entire team in our enormous gratitude to Marcus & Millichap and its leadership for their unwavering support for the past two decades. We look forward to continuing to partner together in various capacities in the future.”

In a statement made by Marcus & Millichap, Chief Operating Officer J.D. Parker added “We are thankful to Glen and the entire NNN Pro Group for their contributions to Marcus & Millichap over the years. We wish them success in their ventures ahead and look forward to maintaining our productive working relationship.”

