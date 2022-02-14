Nerdy to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results on Feb. 28, 2022

Home Business Wire Nerdy to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results on Feb....
ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nerdy Inc. (NYSE: NRDY), a leading platform for delivering live online learning, today announced the company will release its fourth quarter and full year financial results for the period ended Dec. 31, 2021 after the U.S. stock market closes on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. Following the release, Nerdy management will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company’s financial and operating results.

Interested parties may listen to the call by dialing 1-844-200-6205 or, for international callers, 1-929-526-1599. The Conference ID is 950584. A live webcast of the call will also be available on Nerdy’s investor relations website at https://www.nerdy.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available on Nerdy’s website for one year following the event and a telephonic replay of the call will be available until March 7, 2022 by dialing 1-866-813-9403 or 44-204-525-0658 and entering passcode 209757.

About Nerdy

Nerdy (NYSE: NRDY) is a leading platform for live online learning, with a mission to transform the way people learn through technology. The Company’s purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of all ages to experts, delivering superior value on both sides of the network. Nerdy’s comprehensive learning destination provides learning experiences across 3,000+ subjects and multiple formats—including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study. Nerdy’s flagship business, Varsity Tutors, is one of the nation’s largest platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Its solutions are available directly to students and consumers, as well as through schools and other institutions. Learn more about Nerdy at https://www.nerdy.com/.

Contacts

Nerdy

Brian Nelson

press@nerdy.com

Molly Sorg

investors@nerdy.com

