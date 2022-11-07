GROTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Neosoma, Inc., an innovative medical technology company focused on helping clinicians advance the treatment of brain cancers, announced today its AI solutions connect to the Nuance Precision Imaging Network™. Neosoma is developing an integrated portfolio of advanced, artificial intelligence-based software products combined with a Clinical Management Software Platform.

Neosoma’s comprehensive Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution is a first-of-its-kind technology in the neuro-oncology space, helping physicians guide treatment decisions and create an enhanced patient experience with the goal of improving clinical outcomes, increasing clinical process efficiency, and reducing costs. The company recently received FDA Clearance for Neosoma HGG, to help neuro-oncology clinical teams in the management of patients with High Grade Gliomas (HGG).

Leveraging the nationwide scale of the Nuance PowerScribe and Nuance PowerShare diagnostic imaging solutions, the Nuance Precision Imaging Network connects radiologists, providers, health plans, self-insured employers, life science companies, and other imaging stakeholders to broaden access to precision diagnostics and therapeutics, increase healthcare efficiency, and reduce costs. The secure AI-powered cloud platform enables seamless sharing of AI insights from diagnostic imaging to enhance clinical decision-making, enhances care team collaboration, and facilitates the earlier detection and treatment of diseases for improved patient outcomes.

“The collaboration between Nuance and Neosoma helps accelerate adoption and implementation of these important technologies in clinical practice, while ensuring high levels of data security and privacy. Connecting to Nuance’s Precision Imaging Network provides our clinical customers a seamless method to rapidly implement Neosoma’s novel solutions through a trusted partner. We are very excited about our relationship with Nuance and what it will mean for the future of neuro-oncology,” said Ken Kolodziej, Neosoma’s CEO and Co-Founder.

For more information visit: www.neosomainc.com

About Neosoma, Inc.



Neosoma is focused on advancing the treatment of brain cancers through an integrated portfolio of innovative, artificial intelligence-based software products combined with a Clinical Management Software Platform. Neosoma’s comprehensive SaaS solution is first-of-its-kind technology in the neuro-oncology space, helping physicians to make better treatment decisions with the goal of improving clinical outcomes.

Starting with its initial software based medical device, Neosoma HGG, the company is developing a full suite of software technologies to become the global leader in the neuro-oncology software field.

Contacts

Media:

John Liedtky



Chief Strategy and Commercial Officer



Neosoma Inc.



john.liedtky@neosomainc.com

760-822-1991