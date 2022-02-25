NeoPhotonics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Year-over-year growth of products for 400G and above applications exceeded 70% to $148 million

Growth of 18% over the same quarter last year despite supply chain shortages

Three Cloud and data center switch design wins for 400ZR DCO modules

Proposed merger agreement with Lumentum approved by stockholders; transaction expected to close in the second half of 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN), a leading developer of silicon photonics and advanced hybrid photonic integrated circuit-based lasers, modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive, high speed communications networks, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full year for 2021.

“Our business remains on a strong growth path, as demand continues to increase and our backlog has expanded to record levels with nearly a year of visibility. Our fourth quarter revenue trend reflected the operational challenges as the full force of industry-wide IC chip supply shortages impacted our topline revenue by more than $15 million. Our products for 400G and above applications grew 9% sequentially, comprising 56% of total revenue, despite this product group being the most impacted by supply chain chip shortages,” said Tim Jenks, Chairman and CEO of NeoPhotonics. “Moreover, we now have three Cloud and data center switch customer design wins in place for our 400ZR coherent DCO modules products.”

Mr. Jenks continued, “The Lumentum transaction announced last November remains on track, having been approved by our stockholders at our special meeting on the first of February and the expiration of the waiting period under U.S. anti-trust regulations, as previously announced. We believe Lumentum is an ideal partner to serve our customers on a larger scale and look forward to securing regulatory approval from China and closing the transaction. I would like to thank all NeoPhotonics employees for their hard work and dedication for our strong performance in 2021, and for building the company’s strong technology leadership for high speed over distance applications.”

Fourth Quarter 2021 Summary

Revenue of $80.6 million was up 18% year-over-year on growth in 400G and above capable products and down 3.7% quarter-over-quarter. Supply chain shortages negatively impacted revenue by $15 million in the fourth quarter.

Gross margin was 25.6%, up 2.9 percentage points year-over year on better utilization and down from 28.4% in the prior quarter due to supply chain constraints.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 26.6%, down from 29.4% in the prior quarter. The fourth quarter gross margin includes $2.5 million, or 3.1 percentage points, of incremental costs related to purchasing product on the spot buy market to help ensure supply for 2022.

Operating expense was $29.7 million, an increase of $4.6 million from Q3’21 on acquisition related charges and higher stock compensation expense.

Non-GAAP operating expense of $23.3 million was flat to Q3’21.

Operating income was a loss of $9.1 million, compared to a loss of $7.9 million in Q4’20. The results in Q4’20 included gains of $4 million for a legal settlement and sale of assets.

Non-GAAP operating income was a loss of $1.8 million, compared to a loss of $6.9 million in Q4’20 and a profit of $1.3 million in the prior quarter. The lower operating income was the result of lower revenue and increased costs, both due to supply chain constraints.

Foreign Exchange negatively impacted Q4’21 results by $1.0 million.

Net loss per share was $0.20, compared to net loss of $0.23 a year ago and a loss of $0.04 per share in the prior quarter.

Non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.06, compared to a Non-GAAP loss per share of $0.14 a year ago and a Non-GAAP net earnings per share of $0.01 in the prior quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA was $2.3 million, down from $6.7 million in the prior quarter

As of December 31, 2021, cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments and restricted cash totaled $106 million, up approximately $1.0 million from Q3’21.

Non-GAAP results in the fourth quarter of 2021 exclude $3.6 million of acquisition related charges, $3.2 million of stock-based compensation and $0.5 million of accelerated depreciation, restructuring and other charges. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP and Adjusted EBITDA financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided in the financial schedules portion at the end of this press release.

Full Year 2021 Summary

Revenue of $290.3 million was down 22% year-over-year as we replace the revenue base of our largest customer in 2020. Revenue from customers excluding Huawei increased 17% year-over-year.

Gross margin was 23.3%, down 4.5 percentage points year-over year on lower factory utilization.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 25.4%, down from 31.3% in the prior year.

Operating expense was $105.4 million, an increase of $5.9 million on the lack of the gains in 2020 for litigation and asset sales, and 2021 acquisition related charges.

Non-GAAP operating expense of $92.4 million was approximately flat to the prior year.

Operating loss was $37.8 million, compared to a gain of $3.6 million in 2020 reflecting lower revenue and lower factory utilization in 2021.

Non-GAAP operating income was a loss of $18.6 million, compared to a profit of $23.9 million in the prior year.

Net loss per share was $0.78, compared to net loss per share of $0.09 in the prior year.

Non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.41, compared to a Non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.31 in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $2.9 million, down from $43.3 million in the prior year.

Non-GAAP results in 2021 exclude $11.0 million of stock-based compensation, $3.7 million of acquisition related charges, $3.6 million of end-of-life inventory write-down, accelerated depreciation and restructuring, and $0.9 million of amortization and other charges. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP and Adjusted EBITDA financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided in the financial schedules portion at the end of this press release.

Product Milestones

Products capable of use for 400G and above applications were 51% of revenue in 2021.

We announced General Availability of our 400ZR QSFP-DD and OSFP compact coherent transceiver modules.

of our 400ZR QSFP-DD and OSFP compact coherent transceiver modules. We achieved three Cloud and data center switch design wins for 400ZR DCO modules.

We announced that we have shipped more than two million ultra-pure light tunable lasers, cumulatively.

We announced 400Gbps transmission over 1500 km by our CFP2-DCO transceiver module.

We announced a new frequency modulated continuous wave laser (FMCW). This laser, together with a high power semiconductor optical amplifier, or SOA, is used in coherent LIDAR applications for autonomous vehicles and for precision industrial instruments.

Supply Chain Impacts

Due to supply chain impacts, our fourth quarter revenue was approximately $15 million lower than it would have been without such constraints.

Supply chain impacts in the quarter were primarily shortages of analog and power semiconductors.

The Company expects such impacts to continue for at least the next two quarters.

Proposed Merger Agreement with Lumentum Holdings Inc.

On November 4, 2021, NeoPhotonics announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement under which Lumentum will acquire NeoPhotonics for $16.00 per share in cash, which represents a total equity value of approximately $913 million.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of calendar year 2022, as previously announced. On February 1, 2022, the NeoPhotonics stockholders approved the merger agreement. The remaining requirements for closure of the transaction are customary closing conditions set forth in the merger agreement and approval from the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) of the People’s Republic of China. As previously announced, the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended, has expired with respect to the proposed acquisition.

Due to the pending merger, NeoPhotonics will not host a fourth quarter and full year 2021 results conference call or provide a financial outlook.

Non-GAAP and Adjusted EBITDA Measures vs. GAAP Financial Measures

The Company’s non-GAAP and Adjusted EBITDA measures exclude certain GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP and Adjusted EBITDA financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided in the financial schedules portion at the end of this press release. These non-GAAP financial measures differ from GAAP measures with the same captions and may differ from non-GAAP financial measures with the same or similar captions that are used by other companies. As such, these non-GAAP measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures to analyze its operating performance and future prospects, develop internal budgets and financial goals, and to facilitate period-to-period comparisons. NeoPhotonics believes that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of its operations that, when viewed with its GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics is a leading developer and manufacturer of lasers and optoelectronic solutions that transmit, receive and switch high-speed digital optical signals for Cloud and hyper-scale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. The Company’s products enable cost-effective, high-speed over distance data transmission and efficient allocation of bandwidth in optical networks. NeoPhotonics maintains headquarters in San Jose, California and ISO 9001:2015 certified engineering and manufacturing facilities in Silicon Valley (USA), Japan and China. For additional information visit www.neophotonics.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events, including the timing of the proposed transaction and other information related to the proposed transaction. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern the proposed transaction and our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions regarding it. Forward-looking statements in this communication include, but are not limited to, (i) expectations regarding the timing, completion and expected benefits of the proposed transaction, and (ii) plans, objectives and intentions with respect to future operations, customers and the market. Expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks include the risk that the transaction may not be completed in a timely manner or at all; the ability to secure additional regulatory approvals on the terms expected in a timely manner or at all; the effect of the announcement or pendency of the transaction on our business relationships, results of operations and business generally; risks that the proposed transaction disrupts current plans and operations; the risk of litigation and/or regulatory actions related to the proposed transaction; disruptions and shortages in supply chains; potential impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic; changing supply and demand conditions in the industry; and general market, political, economic and business conditions. The forward-looking statements contained in this communication are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including reports filed on Form 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and in other filings made by NeoPhotonics and Lumentum with the SEC from time to time and available at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and with regard to the proposed transaction, are based on Lumentum’s and NeoPhotonics’ current expectations, estimates and projections about the expected date of closing of the proposed transaction and the potential benefits thereof, its business and industry, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by NeoPhotonics and Lumentum, all of which are subject to change.

The parties undertake no obligation to update the information contained in this communication or any other forward-looking statement.

NeoPhotonics Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands) As of Dec. 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 77,833 $ 95,117 Short-term investments 27,675 27,669 Restricted cash 87 489 Accounts receivable, net 55,324 45,232 Inventories 52,896 46,901 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 16,246 20,173 Total current assets 230,061 235,581 Property, plant and equipment, net 54,190 66,765 Operating lease right-of-use assets 13,201 13,823 Purchased intangible assets, net 844 1,468 Goodwill 1,115 1,115 Other long-term assets 6,156 4,912 Total assets $ 305,567 $ 323,664 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 58,125 $ 43,539 Short-term borrowing, net 14,914 — Current portion of long-term debt 2,928 3,232 Accrued and other current liabilities 30,008 42,053 Total current liabilities 105,975 88,824 Long-term debt, net of current portion 25,753 30,327 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 13,441 14,522 Other noncurrent liabilities 7,437 9,584 Total liabilities 152,606 143,257 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 133 126 Additional paid-in capital 610,085 597,460 Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,376 1,735 Accumulated deficit (459,633 ) (418,914 ) Total stockholders’ equity 152,961 180,407 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 305,567 $ 323,664

NeoPhotonics Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except percentages and per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, 2021 Sep. 30, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 Revenue $ 80,612 $ 83,742 $ 68,193 $ 290,289 $ 371,163 Cost of goods sold (1) 60,012 59,968 52,743 222,701 268,081 Gross profit 20,600 23,774 15,450 67,588 103,082 Gross margin 25.6 % 28.4 % 22.7 % 23.3 % 27.8 % Operating expenses: Research and development (1) 14,103 13,875 15,251 56,486 56,100 Sales and marketing (1) 3,814 3,498 3,999 14,539 15,629 General and administrative (1) 8,053 7,719 7,219 30,464 30,569 Acquisition and asset sale related costs 3,578 28 875 3,733 1,094 Restructuring charges (recoveries) 4 (12 ) 15 14 156 Litigation Settlement 240 — (2,988 ) 240 (2,988 ) Gain on asset sale (58 ) — (1,044 ) (58 ) (1,044 ) Total operating expenses 29,734 25,108 23,327 105,418 99,516 Income (loss) from operations (9,134 ) (1,334 ) (7,877 ) (37,830 ) 3,566 Interest income 70 94 41 409 182 Interest expense (315 ) (207 ) (240 ) (969 ) (1,182 ) Other income (expense), net (927 ) 43 (3,416 ) (621 ) (5,730 ) Total interest and other expense, net (1,172 ) (70 ) (3,615 ) (1,181 ) (6,730 ) Loss before income taxes (10,306 ) (1,404 ) (11,492 ) (39,011 ) (3,164 ) Income tax provision (429 ) (456 ) (3 ) (1,708 ) (1,202 ) Net loss $ (10,735 ) $ (1,860 ) $ (11,495 ) $ (40,719 ) $ (4,366 ) Basic net loss per share $ (0.20 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.78 ) $ (0.09 ) Diluted net loss per share $ (0.20 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.78 ) $ (0.09 ) Weighted average shares used to compute basic net loss per share 52,895 52,427 50,256 51,926 49,474 Weighted average shares used to compute diluted net loss per share 52,895 52,427 50,256 51,926 49,474 (1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows for the periods presented: Cost of goods sold $ 493 $ 403 $ 540 $ 2,016 $ 2,305 Research and development 794 565 862 2,965 3,367 Sales and marketing 380 353 570 1,548 2,403 General and administrative 1,515 873 1,287 4,464 4,262 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 3,182 $ 2,194 $ 3,259 $ 10,993 $ 12,337

NeoPhotonics Corporation Reconciliation of Condensed Consolidated GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands, except percentages and per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, 2021 Sep. 30, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT: GAAP gross profit $ 20,600 $ 23,774 $ 15,450 $ 67,588 $ 103,082 Stock-based compensation expense 493 403 540 2,016 2,305 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 154 154 185 646 737 Depreciation of acquisition-related fixed asset step-up 4 2 (6 ) 3 (34 ) End-of-life related inventory write-down — — — 2,680 4,435 Accelerated depreciation 174 173 515 678 4,635 Restructuring charges 58 78 161 249 867 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 21,483 $ 24,584 $ 16,845 $ 73,860 $ 116,027 Non-GAAP gross margin as a % of revenue 26.6 % 29.4 % 24.7 % 25.4 % 31.3 % NON-GAAP TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES: GAAP total operating expenses $ 29,734 $ 25,108 $ 23,327 $ 105,418 $ 99,516 Stock-based compensation expense (2,689 ) (1,791 ) (2,719 ) (8,977 ) (10,032 ) Depreciation of acquisition-related fixed asset step-up (14 ) (19 ) (28 ) (79 ) (113 ) Acquisition and asset sale related costs (3,578 ) (28 ) (875 ) (3,733 ) (1,094 ) Restructuring charges (recoveries) (4 ) 12 (15 ) (14 ) (156 ) Litigation settlement (240 ) — 2,988 (240 ) 2,988 Gain on sale of asset 58 — 1,044 58 1,044 Non-GAAP total operating expenses $ 23,267 $ 23,282 $ 23,722 $ 92,433 $ 92,153 Non-GAAP total operating expenses as a % of revenue 28.9 % 27.8 % 34.8 % 31.8 % 24.8 % NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME (LOSS): GAAP income (loss) from operations $ (9,134 ) $ (1,334 ) $ (7,877 ) $ (37,830 ) $ 3,566 Stock-based compensation expense 3,182 2,194 3,259 10,993 12,337 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 154 154 185 646 737 Depreciation of acquisition-related fixed asset step-up 18 21 22 82 79 Acquisition and asset sale related costs 3,578 28 875 3,733 1,094 End-of-life related inventory write-down — — — 2,680 4,435 Accelerated depreciation 174 173 515 678 4,635 Restructuring charges 62 66 176 263 1,023 Litigation settlement 240 — (2,988 ) 240 (2,988 ) Gain on asset sale (58 ) — (1,044 ) (58 ) (1,044 ) Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations $ (1,784 ) $ 1,302 $ (6,877 ) $ (18,573 ) $ 23,874 Non-GAAP operating margin as a % of revenue (2.2 )% 1.6 % (10.1 )% (6.4 )% 6.4 %

NeoPhotonics Corporation Reconciliation of Condensed Consolidated GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (Continued) (In thousands, except percentages and per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, 2021 Sep. 30, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 NON-GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS): GAAP net loss $ (10,735 ) $ (1,860 ) $ (11,495 ) $ (40,719 ) $ (4,366 ) Stock-based compensation expense 3,182 2,194 3,259 10,993 12,337 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 154 154 185 646 737 Depreciation of acquisition-related fixed asset step-up 18 21 22 82 79 Acquisition and asset sale related costs 3,578 28 875 3,733 1,094 End-of-life related inventory write-down — — — 2,680 4,435 Accelerated depreciation 174 173 515 678 4,635 Restructuring charges 62 66 176 263 1,023 Litigation settlement 240 — (2,988 ) 240 (2,988 ) Gain on asset sale (58 ) — (1,044 ) (58 ) (1,044 ) Income tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments (4 ) — 3,255 (23 ) 794 Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ (3,389 ) $ 776 $ (7,240 ) $ (21,485 ) $ 16,736 Non-GAAP net income (loss) as a % of revenue (4.2 )% 0.9 % (10.6 )% (7.4 )% 4.5 % ADJUSTED EBITDA: GAAP net loss $ (10,735 ) $ (1,860 ) $ (11,495 ) $ (40,719 ) $ (4,366 ) Stock-based compensation expense 3,182 2,194 3,259 10,993 12,337 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 154 154 185 646 737 Depreciation of acquisition-related fixed asset step-up 18 21 22 82 79 Acquisition and asset sale related costs 3,578 28 875 3,733 1,094 End-of-life related inventory write-down — — — 2,680 4,435 Accelerated depreciation 174 173 515 678 4,635 Restructuring charges 62 66 176 263 1,023 Litigation settlement 240 — (2,988 ) 240 (2,988 ) Gain on asset sale (58 ) — (1,044 ) (58 ) (1,044 ) Interest expense, net 245 113 199 560 1,000 Income tax provision 429 456 3 1,708 1,202 Depreciation expense 4,979 5,380 5,831 22,133 25,197 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,268 $ 6,725 $ (4,462 ) $ 2,939 $ 43,341 Adjusted EBITDA as a % of revenue 2.8 % 8.0 % (6.5 )% 1.0 % 11.7 % BASIC AND DILUTED NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE: GAAP basic net loss per share $ (0.20 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.78 ) $ (0.09 ) GAAP diluted net loss per share $ (0.20 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.78 ) $ (0.09 ) Non-GAAP basic net income (loss) per share $ (0.06 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.14 ) $ (0.41 ) $ 0.34 Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share $ (0.06 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.14 ) $ (0.41 ) $ 0.31 SHARES USED TO COMPUTE GAAP AND NON-GAAP BASIC NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE 52,895 52,427 50,256 51,926 49,474 SHARES USED TO COMPUTE GAAP DILUTED NET LOSS PER SHARE 52,895 52,427 50,256 51,926 49,474 SHARES USED TO COMPUTE NON-GAAP DILUTED NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE 52,895 55,971 50,256 51,926 53,872

