Neel Mehta and Charlie Klene Join G2 Venture Partners as Investors

PORTOLA VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today G2 Venture Partners, a venture capital firm building and supporting technology companies digitizing traditional industries, announced the hiring of Neel Mehta and Charlie Klene.

Neel Mehta joins G2 as an Investor. Previously, Neel was an early operator at Zoox – a 1,000+ person start-up developing fully autonomous, all-electric vehicles for urban ride-sharing. During his five-year tenure, Neel led Strategy, Go-To-Market, Corporate Development, and FP&A teams, supported industry-record capital raises, and, most recently, served on the core deal team in Zoox’s acquisition by Amazon. Prior to Zoox, Neel was at Morgan Stanley, where he covered automotive stocks with top Wall Street Autos Analyst, Adam Jonas. Neel holds a B.S. in Economics and Public Policy from Duke and sits on the Board of the Silicon Valley Chapter of the American Red Cross.

“I’m excited to partner with startups that are accelerating the digital transformation of industries critical to society such as transportation, energy, logistics, and manufacturing. I can’t think of a better platform for this work than G2 – a pioneer in sustainable tech investing with a highly experienced team that cares deeply about the future of our planet,” said Neel Mehta.

Charlie Klene also joins G2 Venture Partners as an Investor. Prior to joining G2, Charlie was on the pricing strategy team at Salesforce, where he joined after spending three years at Morgan Stanley’s Technology Investment Banking group. Charlie began his career as a Production Engineer at Shell and also spent time as part of the Boston Consulting Group’s energy practice. Charlie holds a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from MIT and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

“Having started my career in the traditional energy industry, I got to see firsthand the environmental toll it inflicts,” said Klene. “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to join the G2 team, with its decades of experience sustainably transforming traditional industries. There has never been a better time to invest in sustainable tech, and the G2 platform – its philosophy, experience, and network – is leading the way.”

“We are pleased to welcome Neel and Charlie to the G2 team. Both are already making significant contributions leveraging their expertise and networks as we invest our $500M second fund into game-changing climate-tech companies,” said Valerie Shen, G2’s COO.

About G2 Venture Partners

G2 Venture Partners is a venture and growth firm focused on emerging technologies driving sustainable transformation across traditional industries. We support entrepreneurs who are unlocking new paths to environmentally and socially responsible economic growth. Learn more at www.g2vp.com and contact the team at info@g2vp.com.

Contacts

Ali Blake



info@g2vp.com