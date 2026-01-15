Needs Games Announces Global Launch of Dark Fantasy ARPG ‘Dark December’ on January 19

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ARPG--South Korean game developer Needs Games has officially confirmed the global launch of its highly anticipated dark fantasy action RPG, ‘Dark December’, on January 19, at 9:00 PM EST (January 20, 11:00 AM KST).

The launch will feature a dedicated emphasis on the North American market. Needs Games will provide optimized server stability and localized community support within a unified global environment where players can compete fairly. ‘Dark December’ serves as a prequel to the studio’s flagship title ‘UNDECEMBER’, diving deep into the origins of a fractured world and the divine conflicts of the Twelve Gods. Players will take on the role of the ancient Syrian, seeking truth in a narrative-driven journey through dark, atmospheric environments.

The combat in ‘Dark December’ prioritizes immersive, real-time action over complex mechanics. Built on a free-camera system, the game ensures that player choices and movements directly influence the flow of battle. Beyond fast-paced combat, the title offers deep customization through intricate skill and rune combinations, passive mastery trees, and a robust crafting system. These features allow for limitless character builds tailored to individual playstyles.

“We have focused on delivering the core essence of the ARPG genre - the joy of growth and strategic combat,” said Jinwook Park, Development Producer at Needs Games. “With a special focus on the North American audience, we have implemented a cosmetic-focused monetization model, minimizing pay-to-win elements. Our goal is to ensure that core character progression is achieved through gameplay, fostering a fair and competitive environment for all.”

‘Dark December’ supports full cross-play between PC and mobile devices, delivering consistent content and service quality across all platforms. Needs Games aims to foster deep communication with the global community through regular content updates and active engagement following the launch.

Global pre-registration is currently open on the official website. All participants will receive exclusive in-game rewards at launch, including costumes, pets, and essential item packages. For more information, visit the official website and join the community on social media.

Nieun Kim

nieun.kim@needsgames.com