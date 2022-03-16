NEC’s NETWORK CONNECT Direct Routing Integration for Microsoft Teams Now Available on Azure Marketplace

Enables PSTN connectivity for Microsoft Teams for unmatched reliability

IRVING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NEC Corporation of America (NEC), a leading provider and integrator of advanced IT, communications, networking, and biometric solutions, today announced the expanded availability of its NETWORK CONNECT Direct Routing solution is now available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

Launched in early 2020, NEC’s NETWORK CONNECT has quickly become a trusted technology for enterprise customers who demand a robust and reliable carrier solution for their most critical business communications. Microsoft certification and inclusion in its Marketplace are further evidence of the platform’s capabilities and dependability.

“We are pleased to build on our 40-plus-year strategic partnership with Microsoft by providing Teams connectivity in more than 140 countries. NETWORK CONNECT is a perfect fit for organizations wanting a turnkey solution to access hundreds of carrier networks, drive down costs, and bring greater control and transparency to their Teams environment,” said Joe Salisbury, vice president of Enterprise Sales, Service & Support, NEC Corporation of America. “Our use of M2M and AI algorithms deliver built-in automatic failover for optimal accessibility and performance for uninterrupted collaborative and business continuity. That capability is critical for companies looking to fully utilize Teams.”

The NETWORK CONNECT platform leverages more than 375 global carriers to place each Teams call over the network that provides the greatest quality of service, eliminating the risk of disruptions associated with reliance on a single carrier or the complexity of multiple service providers. NEC’s solution is available in 140 countries worldwide and features a portal that allows the visibility and management of enterprise-wide call traffic through a single pane of glass management interface. In addition to offering superior performance, NEC NETWORK CONNECT provides significant savings for both mid-size and enterprise customers without the need to change any day-to-day operations.

To learn more about NEC NETWORK CONNECT, visit: www.necam.com/NETWORKCONNECT

About NEC Corporation of America

NEC Corporation of America (NEC) is a leading technology integrator providing solutions that improve the way people work and communicate. NEC delivers integrated Solutions for Society that are aligned with our customers’ priorities to create new value for people, businesses and society, with a special focus on safety, security and efficiency. We deliver one of the industry’s strongest and most innovative portfolios of communications, analytics, security, biometrics and technology solutions that unleash customers’ productivity potential. Through these solutions, NEC combines its best-in-class solutions and technology and leverages a robust partner ecosystem to solve today’s most complex business problems. NEC Corporation of America is a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, a global technology leader with a presence in 140 countries and $29.5 billion in revenues. For more information, please visit www.necam.com.

© 2022 NEC Corporation of America. NEC is a registered trademark of NEC Corporation. All Rights Reserved. Other product or service marks mentioned are the trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

Danielle Boyd



972-741-0666