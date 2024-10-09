NEC X Reveals Elev X! Ignite Cohort Batch 12: Seven Startups Transforming AI, Sustainability and Software Quality Assurance

Applications for NEC X Elev X! Ignite Batch Program Increased by 23% from Cohort 11; More Than Doubled Year Over Year

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—NEC X, the Silicon Valley venture studio backed by NEC’s advanced technologies, has revealed the seven new standout startups selected for the Elev X! Ignite cohort, Batch 12.









Since 2018, NEC X has helped fuel the launch and growth of over 130 innovative tech startups, transforming their visionary ideas into scalable successes. The latest ventures were picked from a pool of 300 applicants for their industry-defining potential in areas such as climate and agriculture, software and app development, wireless network and IoT connectivity, recruitment and staffing, and more.

Elev X! Ignite reimagines the venture studio framework by offering a distinctive combination of collaboration, funding, engineering expertise, extensive R&D resources, and holistic support services. This tailored program accelerates entrepreneurs through the critical ideation and prototyping stages, equipping them to scale their innovative technologies in global markets.

NEC X has experienced rapid growth since launching its Elev X! programs, evidenced by a 23% increase in applications since Batch 11 in Q2 2024. Each new cohort not only marks a rise in applications, but also in the quality of ideas and disruptive technologies submitted.

“Our continued growth and quality of applicants underscores the unique opportunities we create, turning groundbreaking concepts into viable solutions through an unparalleled collaborative experience,” said Shintaro Matsumoto, President and CEO of NEC X. “Our selected startups exemplify forward-thinking innovation with the power to address critical challenges making a measurable difference in both their sectors and the world around them.”

The startups of Elev X! Ignite Batch 12 include:

AppShip – Automates enterprise resource planning ( ERP ) implementation and knowledge maintenance by layering AI over ERP and CRM systems like SAP or Salesforce.

– Automates enterprise resource planning ( ) implementation and knowledge maintenance by layering AI over ERP and systems like SAP or Salesforce. CEQAbase – Environmental impact reporting software delivers significant processing gains in project investigation, analysis and document preparation to meet regulatory requirements.

– Environmental impact reporting software delivers significant processing gains in project investigation, analysis and document preparation to meet regulatory requirements. CodeIntegrity – Automates software quality assurance, reduces technical debt and boosts productivity, allowing engineers to focus more on innovation.

– Automates software quality assurance, reduces technical debt and boosts productivity, allowing engineers to focus more on innovation. DASflect – Enhances wireless network performance using easy-to-install reconfigurable intelligent surfaces, enabling faster, more reliable connections at lower costs and complexity.

– Enhances wireless network performance using easy-to-install reconfigurable intelligent surfaces, enabling faster, more reliable connections at lower costs and complexity. LandWise Analytica – Promotes sustainable agriculture through data-driven AI algorithms, advanced land sustainability maps and tailored land use recommendations.

– Promotes sustainable agriculture through data-driven AI algorithms, advanced land sustainability maps and tailored land use recommendations. Pairenthesis – First-of-its-kind AI-native data insights platform empowers businesses to achieve data excellence and accelerate decision-making—without writing any code—simplifying data import, cleaning and visualization to effortlessly unlock actionable insights.

– First-of-its-kind AI-native data insights platform empowers businesses to achieve data excellence and accelerate decision-making—without writing any code—simplifying data import, cleaning and visualization to effortlessly unlock actionable insights. PolarisJobs – Revolutionizes sales team recruitment with AI-powered screening and interviewing, reducing hiring time by up to 70% and enabling HR teams to focus on top candidates.

Elev X! members benefit from NEC X’s vibrant ecosystem of unique resources and services tailored to transform and launch early-stage companies. This encompasses funding opportunities, tailored mentorship, access to leading technologies, exclusive workshops, skills training, strategic partnerships and more.

This powerful combination of support, tools and resources empowers startups to create a strong Minimum Viable Product (MVP), validate their Proof-of-Concept (POC), attract paying customers, secure seed funding and, ultimately, succeed in today’s competitive market.

Recent graduates include Verdi, Chekable, Multitude Insights, Qualitative Intelligence and many more.

Applications for the upcoming cohort, Batch 13, will open in November 2024. For more information about Elev X! Programs, click here.

About NEC X

NEC X is an innovation powerhouse and curator of disruptive startups backed by the global technology leadership of NEC. Leveraging 125 years of IT and network technologies expertise, NEC X’s startup-focused approach transforms visionary ideas into commercial successes that revolutionize how we work and live. Since its inception in 2018, NEC X has helped launch and grow more than 100 startups.

Their Silicon Valley programs – Elev X! Ignite and Elev X! Boost – equip early-stage startup founders with the tools to fast-track their tech development and adoption. Elev X fuels startup success from inception to launch, connecting innovators with NEC’s 45,000 patents; global network of partners, mentors and advisors; reach into 55+ international markets; and $8 billion R&D ecosystem.

For more information, visit https://nec-x.com and https://www.elev-x.com.

About NEC Corporation

NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of “Orchestrating a brighter world.” NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential.

For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com/.

NEC is a registered trademark of NEC Corporation. All Rights Reserved. Other product or service marks mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners. ©2024 NEC Corporation.

