NEC Corporation to Terminate U.S. Public Reporting Obligations

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NEC Corporation (NEC; TOKYO: 6701) today announced that it will voluntarily file a Form 15F with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) to terminate the registration of its common shares under Section 12(g) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and its corresponding reporting obligations under Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

The termination will become effective 90 days after the date of filing of the Form 15F with the SEC, or within such shorter period as the SEC may determine. Upon filing of the Form 15F, the Company’s reporting obligations under the Exchange Act will be immediately suspended, including its obligations to file annual reports on Form 20-F and reports on Form 6-K.

