NEC Corporation of America Names Carmelo Lisciotto as Vice President of Operations for its Advanced Recognition Systems Business

Lisciotto brings nearly three decades of global IT operations and security experience to NEC

IRVING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NEC Corporation of America (NEC), a leading provider and integrator of advanced IT, communications, networking and biometric solutions today announced Carmelo Lisciotto has joined the company as Vice President of Operations for its Advanced Recognition Systems (ARS) business. Carmelo brings nearly 30 years of extensive experience in global IT operations, data analytics, public/private/hybrid cloud infrastructure, security and DevOps to NEC.





As Vice President of Operations, Carmelo will lead ARS post-delivery operations across three areas of its business namely law enforcement, digital ID and government. He will also oversee the technical assistance center, service delivery management, field engineering, service transition, contract management, customer success management and monitoring and SRE, CI/CD automation.

Before joining NEC, Carmelo was Vice President of IT Operations and Chief Security Officer for Life Image, a medical evidence and image exchange network, where he led technical production operations, data management, compliance and security activities.

Carmelo’s experience with both on-premises and cloud platform infrastructure including AWS, Azure and OpenShift will support ARS pre-sales and sales teams with estimating operation costs and will promote cloud solution delivery and operational support across multiple customer segments.

“We look forward to providing customers in state and local law enforcement, U.S. Federal government and aviation with the efficient and cost-effective experiences they expect from NEC with Carmelo on board,” said Eugene le Roux, Vice President of Digital Government and International Operations for NEC Advanced Recognition Systems.

