NEC Corporation Announces Dr. Kathleen Kiernan as Permanent President of NEC National Security Systems

Dr. Kiernan Brings Three Decades of Federal Law Enforcement Experience to NEC’s FOCI-Mitigated Subsidiary

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NEC Corporation of America (NEC) is pleased to announce that Dr. Kathleen Kiernan will assume the office of President at NEC National Security Systems (NEC NSS). Over the course of her two months as Interim President, Dr. Kiernan’s combination of leadership experience and industry expertise has been invaluable to the company.

“Kathleen is absolutely the right fit for us,” said Raffie Beroukhim, Senior Vice President and Chief Experience Officer at NEC Corporation of America. “In her almost three decades of experience in federal law enforcement, she’s seen it all and it’s that public-sector security expertise we want guiding us well into the future.”

A 29-year veteran of Federal Law Enforcement and one of our country’s foremost experts in threat detection, Dr. Kiernan successfully launched NEC NSS, a FOCI-mitigated subsidiary, into the next phase of development as interim CEO – giving the organization renewed vision to serve the critical mission of the U.S. government.

She previously served as Assistant Director for the Office of Strategic Intelligence and Information for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), focusing on intelligence-led organizational strategy.

Dr. Kiernan is the Founder and CEO of Kiernan Group Holdings (KGH), a women-owned global consulting firm specializing in intelligence, law enforcement and national security. She is a recognized expert in strategic thinking, strategy development, and facilitating critical incident management exercises for senior leaders across public and private sector organizations.

On making the transition to permanent President, Dr. Kiernan stated, “These past two months at NEC NSS have been simply outstanding. Our focus on cutting-edge technology delivered at the speed of need in the global environment, while also providing shared value to our communities, is an unbeatable combination.”

