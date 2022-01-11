Nebraska Grants Awarded – Highline Company Announcement

DALTON, Neb.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FiberDelivers—Highline, which does business in Nebraska under the Dalton Telephone Company and Elsie Communications brands, today announced several grant awards under the Nebraska Broadband Bridge Act. Customers in west-central and southwestern Nebraska will now have access to real high-speed internet through Highline’s growing fiber-to-the-premise business (FTTP).

Under the Nebraska state program Dalton Telephone Company and Elsie Communications will be awarded more than $1.2 million in funding to build fiber infrastructure to provide Gigabit high-speed internet to underserved homes and businesses in Cheyenne and Perkins County (including Dalton, Potter, Elsie and Grainton).

With the addition of the Nebraska Broadband grant funds, Highline continues its mission to provide real high-speed internet to thousands of homes and businesses in Colorado, Nebraska, Kansas, Georgia, Michigan, and Texas. Highline partners with many towns, cities, and counties to bring gigabit fiber internet to scores of underserved, unserved, and unhappily served communities across the United States to close the digital divide.

Matt Moore, Highline Operations Manager for Nebraska, is eager to expand Gigabit availability to rural Nebraskans. “We are excited to have the opportunity to provide fiber optic broadband service to the areas we are able to reach with these projects. The availability of fiber optic internet service will be life changing for these residents; we look forward to serving these customers and communities,” Moore said.

Dalton Telephone Company has been in continuous operation since 1898 and Elsie Communications has served Perkins County residents over 100 years.

About Highline:

At Highline, we believe everyone should have access to the most reliable, fastest internet speed available – at a fair price, regardless of where you live and work. Highline has been in business for more than 125 years, and builds, owns, and operates state-of-the-art lightning-fast fiber networks that serve the internet and communication needs for thousands of residents and businesses in Colorado, Georgia, Kansas, Michigan, Nebraska, and Texas.

