Neat Capital Brings Mortgages into the 21st Century with its Release of Neatify, the Only Modern Mortgage Origination Platform Built in the Last Decade

Neat Capital’s LOS algorithmically automates the antiquated mortgage process, bringing unparalleled efficiency, certainty, and clarity to the residential home financing journey.

BOULDER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Neat Capital, a Boulder-based FinTech company, announces the release of Neatify, the only modern mortgage origination platform built in the last decade. Neatify’s end-to-end technology platform includes:

a cloud -based loan origination system (LOS) a deeply integrated product pricing & eligibility engine (the only of its kind) a point-of-sale application software to automate the application and documentation process

Neat Capital’s proprietary platform algorithmically processes, underwrites, documents, and produces mortgage loans, enabling the company to condense underwriting turn times to 24 hours. The system far surpasses traditional “systems of record” by automating mortgage production, as opposed to simply queuing and governing manual activities. Neat Capital is the first to use software automation to eliminate the traditional processing role that makes up a large percentage of staffing at other lenders and brokers. The system’s capabilities provide Neat Capital a clear sightline to a future when underwriters never need to review a loan document, can have almost all calculations automated, and can produce mortgages at 10-20x customary capacity. Neat Capital’s platform enables borrowers to receive immediate, real-time underwriting feedback at the point of application to understand income, asset, and documentation requirements necessary to purchase or refinance their home.

“ Today’s mortgage companies provide pretty user interfaces, but behind the scenes, they still operate and produce loans using the same antiquated mortgage tech developed in the 1990s,” said Steve Herschleb, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Neat Capital. “ Neat Capital has built the first new loan origination system in over a decade, and we’ve removed the menial and frustrating parts of mortgage, allowing for more efficient internal operations while creating a delightful, streamlined process for the borrower.”

Neat Capital’s LOS is also well-positioned to support the nation’s purchase market. Through automated pricing and underwriting, Neat Capital can provide borrowers with access to cash-like financing, which provides certainty in home financing and a competitive edge when bidding on homes.

“ We still see groups attempting to tie together antiquated software in a complex puzzle of what is essentially a bad database. Beyond the obvious data fidelity advantages of a singular platform, Neatify is different because it is intelligent in using highly configurable software to automate the back office responsible for producing mortgages. This reimagined platform allows us to bring an absolute competitive advantage to today’s massive mortgage market,” said Luke Johnson, Co-Founder and CEO at Neat Capital.

Neat Capital Inc. is a financial services technology company that offers clients residential home financing with unparalleled speed, certainty, and clarity. Neat Capital is reinventing the industry with the only tech in the market today that brings borrowers all the way through the home loan process in one session. Neat Capital’s vision is to make financing a home as frictionless as using cash. The company reaches consumers directly and also partners with Fortune 500s, the real estate and wealth management communities, and banks to serve their clients’ home loan needs. The company has unique tools to embed with partners to assist clients with instant eligibility and pricing information for home financing. Neat Capital is also launching its advanced platform to banks to white label its technology and production operations without necessitating a painful system conversion. For more information, visit NeatCapital.com.

