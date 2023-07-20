Near (NIR) Unveils Cutting-Edge Website to Enhance User Experience and Drive Growth

The new site supports Near’s position as a leading enterprise platform that includes over 30 pages of new and updated content, plus an improved infrastructure





PASADENA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$NIR #NIR—Near Intelligence, Inc. (Nasdaq: NIR) (“Near” or the “Company”), a global leader in privacy-led data intelligence on people and places, today announced the launch of Near.com, a cutting-edge new website designed to offer visitors to the site easier navigation and a better mobile experience that enhances user experiences and streamlines interactions.

This new website sports a bold new look, and is carefully crafted to deliver a seamless and intuitive browsing experience organized around audiences and use cases, empowering users with easy access to valuable resources. It showcases how-to content and real-world customer successes from such global innovators as Coldwell Banker, Decathlon, and McDonald’s. It has also been completely rearchitected to deliver dynamic content with speed and performance.

“The new site marks an important milestone for Near,” said Anil Mathews, CEO of Near. “We are excited to offer visitors from around the world an innovative and user-centric platform that will transform how they interact with our brand. Near.com’s powerful features and intuitive design will empower users to discover, connect, and engage with us effortlessly.”

New standout features of Near.com include:

Improved Infrastructure: Visitors to the new site will experience enhanced functionality, reliability, and scalability, enabling a seamless user experience, reduced downtime , and the ability to handle increased traffic. The improved infrastructure provides a solid foundation for a more robust website, ensuring optimized functionality and improved overall visitor performance.

Robust Search Functionality: Near.com's advanced search capabilities are universal across the whole site, enabling users to quickly find relevant information, industry insights, products and offerings, and customer case studies.

Engaging Content Hub: The website features a dynamic content hub that showcases 30 pages of new content based on research and SEO approach, with a focus on top personas and use cases, as well as new and updated content including information on Near and its solutions, informative blogs, industry insights, whitepapers, eBooks, and compelling customer stories. Users can stay up-to-date with the latest trends, company news, gain valuable knowledge, and engage with thought-provoking content.

Seamless Mobile Experience: Near.com is fully responsive and optimized for mobile devices, ensuring a seamless browsing experience across various screen sizes. Users can access the website effortlessly on their smartphones or tablets, enjoying the same rich features and functionalities.

Optimized Content Modules: Newly designed modules have been added to the site, highlighting fresh content and events, as well as a hello bar, showcasing key announcements, a homepage bar, and other, more flexible placements for an optimized user experience.

To explore Near.com and experience its exciting features firsthand visit: near.com.

About Near

Near, a global, full-stack data intelligence software-as-a-service (“SaaS”) platform curates one of the world’s largest sources of intelligence on people and places. The Near platform’s patented technology processes data from an estimated 1.6 billion unique user IDs and 70 million points of interest, in more than 44 countries. Near’s data and insights empower marketing and operations teams to understand consumers’ online and offline behaviors, affinities, and attributes in order to engage them and grow their businesses. With a presence in Los Angeles, Paris, Bangalore, Singapore, Sydney, and Tokyo, Near serves scaled enterprises in retail, real estate, restaurant/QSR, travel/tourism, telecom, and financial services. For more information, please visit https://near.com.

Contacts

Near –

Media Inquiries

Kat Harwood, Near



PR@near.com

Investor Relations

Marc P. Griffin, ICR



Marc.Griffin@icrinc.com