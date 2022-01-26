NCX’s Latest Forest Carbon Program Results Demonstrate Growth Across 39 U.S. States

New cycle marks the first time every forest landowner in contiguous United States has had access to carbon markets





SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ClimateAction—NCX, the science-driven forest carbon marketplace delivering large-scale, immediate impact for climate and communities, announced that its latest program cycle included nearly 1,800 landowners with a total of 2 million acres across the contiguous United States. Stretching across 39 states, this represents a 15-fold increase in landowner participation compared to NCX’s first cycle less than a year ago, and marks the first time that every forest landowner in the lower 48 states has had access to carbon markets – allowing them to play an important role in the transition to a net-zero future. Companies incentivizing the delay of timber harvest through the NCX marketplace included Rubicon, Mapbox, Agendi, Pledge, Lune, and Incyte, among others.

“There are hundreds of thousands of landowners who would choose to grow their forests longer instead of harvest, if given the opportunity. NCX is creating that opportunity while enabling companies with net-zero commitments to support those choices,” says CEO and Co-founder Zack Parisa. “Companies across the globe are working hard to decarbonize their operations, and while they do, they can make an impact today with high-integrity carbon credits that support the climate and their communities.”

Harvest deferrals from the NCX winter 2022 cycle will double compared to its last cycle, at over 28 million ton-years. The expected result is at least 250,000 MTCO2e of climate impact, pending the outcome of its upcoming methodology certification. Carbon credits are delivered to buyers after verification of intact forests at the end of the one-year cycle using its technology and AI-driven remote sensing processes.

“Incyte is committed to minimizing our impact on the environment,” says Hervé Hoppenot, Chief Executive Officer of Incyte. “Through their work with landowners, partnering with NCX allows us to invest in our community and support our carbon neutral goals by targeting carbon credits in the Mid-Atlantic region, and specifically in our home state of Delaware.”

To support its groundbreaking approach to measure yearly climate impact, NCX is working to develop a new methodology for IFM projects under Verra’s Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) Program. The public comment period on the methodology will begin early this year. To learn more about the pioneering forest carbon program, watch NCX’s upcoming webinar “Will they make the cut? Assessing additionality in forest carbon.”

About NCX

NCX, formerly known as SilviaTerra, is the science-driven forest carbon marketplace delivering large-scale, immediate impact for climate and communities. By using high integrity data to generate carbon credits that connect corporations to family forests, NCX is democratizing access to markets while enabling real climate action. In 2021 NCX broke records for the largest forest carbon project by acreage in the contiguous U.S. with its first program cycle.

Contacts

Cheryl Sansonetti, Director of Marketing, NCX



press@ncx.com