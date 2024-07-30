Home Business Wire NCR Voyix to Release Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Results on August 6,...
Business Wire

NCR Voyix to Release Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Results on August 6, 2024

di Business Wire

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE: VYX), leading global provider of digital commerce solutions, will publish consolidated financial results for the second quarter 2024 before the market opens on August 6, 2024. The NCR Voyix management team will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:00 a.m. ET that same day.


Conference Call Details

  • Date and time: August 6, 2024 | 8:00 a.m. ET
  • Dial In Number: 877-407-3088 (Toll free) | +1 201-389-0927 (Local)

Participants should join 15 minutes before the start and request the “NCR Voyix Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call.”

A live webcast of the conference call and related presentation materials will be available on the company’s investor relations website at https://investor.ncrvoyix.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company’s investor relations website following the live event.

About NCR Voyix

NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE: VYX) is a leading global provider of digital commerce solutions for the retail, restaurant and digital banking industries. NCR Voyix transforms retail stores, restaurant systems and digital banking experiences with comprehensive, platform-led SaaS and services capabilities. NCR Voyix is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with customers in more than 30 countries across the globe.

Web site: www.ncrvoyix.com
X: @NCR_Voyix
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ncrcorp
Instagram: www.instagram.com/ncrvoyix
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ncrvoyix
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@NCRVoyix

Contacts

NCR Voyix Investor Contact

Alan Katz

alan.katz@ncrvoyix.com

NCR Voyix Media Contact

Susan Sloan

media.relations@ncrvoyix.com

Articoli correlati

Isabellenhuette USA expands North American HQ

Business Wire Business Wire -
SWANSEA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#currentsensing--Isabellenhütte USA (formerly "Isotek") is opening the doors to an expanded U.S. headquarters after an expansion project...
Continua a leggere

Lemonade Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE: LMND) has released its second quarter 2024 financial results by posting them to its...
Continua a leggere

On to Release Second Quarter 2024 Results on Tuesday, August 13, 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
ZURICH, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Swiss performance sportswear brand On (NYSE: ONON) announced today that the Company will release its second quarter...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php