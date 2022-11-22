<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire NCR to Participate in BofA Securities Leveraged Finance Conference
Business Wire

NCR to Participate in BofA Securities Leveraged Finance Conference

di Business Wire

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a leading enterprise technology provider, today announced that Chief Financial Officer Tim Oliver will participate in a fireside chat at the BofA Securities Leveraged Finance Conference on November 29, at 2:10 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast and replay of the session will be available here for 90 days following the session.

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leader in transforming, connecting and running technology platforms for self-directed banking, stores and restaurants. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with 38,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

Web site: www.ncr.com
Twitter: @NCRCorporation

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ncrcorp
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ncr-corporation
YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/ncrcorporation

Contacts

Investor Contact
Michael Nelson

NCR Corporation

678-808-6995

michael.nelson@ncr.com

Media Contact
Scott Sykes

NCR Corporation

scott.sykes@ncr.com

Articoli correlati

Despite Recession Concerns, Arrivalist Predicts Thanksgiving Road Trips to Exceed Pre-Pandemic Levels

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading location data company Arrivalist estimates 51 million Americans will travel via automobile during the Thanksgiving holiday...
Continua a leggere

City State Entertainment Secures More Than $15 Million in Latest Round of Funding

Business Wire Business Wire -
New capital will fund the continued growth and strategic expansion of City State’s gaming platform and engine FAIRFAX, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--City...
Continua a leggere

EA Puts Couples to the Test With the Better Together Experience for Launch of It Takes Two on Nintendo Switch

Business Wire Business Wire -
New Study (61%) Shows Gaming Can Reignite a Boring Relationship Watch the Video Directed by Toby Dye of RSA Films...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Despite Recession Concerns, Arrivalist Predicts Thanksgiving Road Trips to Exceed Pre-Pandemic Levels

Business Wire