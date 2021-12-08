Home Business Wire NCR to Host Virtual Investor Day
ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a global enterprise technology provider, today announced it will host a virtual Investor Day 2021 event on December 9, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

NCR executives presenting during the event include Chief Executive Officer Mike Hayford, President & Chief Operating Officer Owen Sullivan, Chief Financial Officer Tim Oliver and other senior leaders.

Investors are invited to register here.

A live webcast and replay of the event will be available in the Investor Relations section of NCR.com (investor.ncr.com) for 90 days following the event.

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leading enterprise technology provider that runs stores, restaurants and self-directed banking. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 38,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

Contacts

Investor Contact

Michael Nelson

NCR Corporation

678-808-6995

michael.nelson@ncr.com

Media Contact

Scott Sykes

NCR Corporation

212-589-8428

scott.sykes@ncr.com

