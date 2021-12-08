NCR to Host Virtual Investor Day

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a global enterprise technology provider, today announced it will host a virtual Investor Day 2021 event on December 9, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time.
NCR executives presenting during the event include Chief Executive Officer Mike Hayford, President & Chief Operating Officer Owen Sullivan, Chief Financial Officer Tim Oliver and other senior leaders.
Investors are invited to register here.
A live webcast and replay of the event will be available in the Investor Relations section of NCR.com (investor.ncr.com) for 90 days following the event.
About NCR Corporation
NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leading enterprise technology provider that runs stores, restaurants and self-directed banking. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 38,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.
