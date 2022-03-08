Home Business Wire NCR Statement on Russia
ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In light of Russia’s military actions against the people of Ukraine, NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) has suspended sales of all products in Russia.

We condemn this unjustified invasion and call for an immediate and peaceful resolution to this humanitarian crisis. In the meantime, given the scale of the emerging refugee crisis, the NCR Foundation is granting $200,000 to UNICEF. The funding is being utilized to stand up and maintain multiple “Blue Dot” centers to help refugees at border entry points to surrounding countries.

As a company, we are committed to the safety of our employees in Ukraine and are in constant contact with our teams to offer support in many forms, including to those in Ukraine who need to evacuate or choose to stay and protect their country from this aggression. We continue to support our customers and partners in Ukraine.

NCR revenue in Russia and Ukraine combined represents approximately 1% of total NCR revenue.

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leading enterprise technology provider that runs stores, restaurants and self-directed banking. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 38,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

