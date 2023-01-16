<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire NCR Named Number One POS Software Vendor Worldwide
Business Wire

NCR Named Number One POS Software Vendor Worldwide

di Business Wire

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a leading enterprise technology provider, has been recognized as the number one global point of sale (POS) software vendor in research and consulting firm RBR’s Global POS Software 2022 report.

NCR had the highest share of global POS software installations – 15% – ranking first for retailers and restaurant operators. NCR was the largest supplier in the Grocery+ category, which includes grocery, convenience and drug stores. We also led global share of new installations across all vendors.

Since RBR began publishing the report in 2016, NCR has consistently ranked as the top POS vendor globally.

“NCR continues to prove it is the technology provider of choice to connect our customers’ systems and endpoints to deliver a consistent consumer experience,” said David Wilkinson, president and general manager, NCR Commerce. “The NCR Commerce Platform enables quick innovation so stores and restaurants can easily and efficiently meet consumer demand.”

With RBR predicting nearly two million new POS software deployments through 2027, NCR’s solutions and support will continue to enable stores and restaurants to stay ahead of their competition.

The Global POS Software 2022 report is based on an analysis of projects with more than 1,000 POS installations globally, by more than 100 suppliers and comprising 8.7 million POS installations. The report includes commentary and insights into eight segments across grocery, general merchandise and hospitality industries in 48 individual country markets and across six regions.

About RBR

RBR is a strategic research and consulting firm with three decades of experience in banking and retail automation, cards and payments. It assists its clients by providing independent advice and intelligence through published reports, consulting, newsletters and events.

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leader in transforming, connecting and running technology platforms for self-directed banking, stores and restaurants. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with 38,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

Web site: www.ncr.com
Twitter: @NCRCorporation

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ncrcorp
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ncr-corporation
YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/ncrcorporation

Contacts

Scott Sykes

NCR Corporation

scott.sykes@ncr.com

Articoli correlati

ESS Responds to Short Seller Report-Driven Class Action Filing

Business Wire Business Wire -
WILSONVILLE, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On January 12, ESS Inc. (NYSE: GWH), a leading manufacturer of long-duration energy storage solutions, was notified...
Continua a leggere

Stratodesk Teams with VMware to Extend Point-of-Sale Technology Lifecycle and Accelerate Digital Transformation for Global Retail Brands

Business Wire Business Wire -
Food and pharmacy chain improves customer experience through new VMware Retail POS modernization solution featuring Stratodesk NoTouch endpoint operating...
Continua a leggere

Uniform and Algolia Partner for New Ways of Delivering Digital Content and Boosting Efficiency of Business Teams

Business Wire Business Wire -
Uniform digital experience composition platform simplifies the process of automating content with Algolia, enabling success for composable commerce initiatives. NEW...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
edutech

Imparare grazie alla tecnologia: 5G e gamification da Vodafone con il progetto DI5CIS

Edutech