NCR Atleos Wins ATMIA’s Peter Kulik Innovation Award for Its AI-Assisted Service Management Platform and Earns Two Additional ATMmy Honors

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE: NATL) (“Atleos”), a leader in expanding self-service financial access for financial institutions, retailers and consumers, today announced it has won the ATM Industry Association (ATMIA) Peter Kulik Innovation Award for its AI‑assisted ATM service resolution intelligence platform. The award recognizes innovation that elevates ATM availability, enhances customer experience and advances the role of ATMs in global financial services.

At the core of the Atleos platform is Intelligent Diagnostics, an AI‑assisted system that instantly analyzes machine fault data and delivers prescriptive repair guidance with more than 95% accuracy. This reduces manual troubleshooting, narrows skill gaps among technicians and accelerates service resolutions across the global fleet of more than 600,000 Atleos‑supported ATMs.

The award underscores Atleos leadership in modernizing ATM service management through a unified intelligence stack—Intelligent Search, Intelligent Diagnostics and Intelligent Dispatch—designed to address one of the industry’s most persistent challenges: inconsistent first time fix (FTF) rates.

The Atleos AI-assisted service management platform has delivered significant results since deployment, including:

13% global reduction in service revisits

50% reduction in North America tech support cases

23% reduction in revisits for newer Atleos customer engineers

87% adoption by Atleos customer engineers, with more than 35,000 uses per week

“This recognition underscores the impact of our AI‑assisted service transformation and the dedication of our teams around the world,” said Stuart Mackinnon, Executive Vice President and COO for Atleos. “Intelligent Diagnostics is reshaping what’s possible in ATM uptime and service quality. By turning data into actionable guidance at scale, we’re giving our customers a more reliable, resilient ATM channel.”

Intelligent Diagnostics was designed for universal scalability, launching in North America in May 2024 and expanding globally by July 2024. It supports all major ATM models and improves service operations for financial institutions, third‑party maintainers and Atleos partners worldwide.

By prioritizing availability and high‑quality service outcomes, the Atleos AI platform strengthens operational continuity for financial institutions and builds customer trust. The company’s field service customer experience score has increased 10 points annually for two consecutive years.

Atleos is also advancing predictive service capabilities, with an AI-powered predictive maintenance proof of concept underway. This initiative will ​accelerate the shift of service from reactive to proactive, reducing downtime and reinforcing the ATM’s role as a critical financial access point.

In addition to the Kulik Innovation Award, Atleos earned an ATMmy award in the video marketing category for its submission, Maximize availability with Atleos ATM service. The video illustrates how financial institutions can improve uptime by outsourcing maintenance to the Atleos global team of more than 7,000 engineers, who collectively handle more than five million service calls each year across the global fleet of supported ATMs. The video highlights the challenges of managing ATM networks and how Atleos AI‑assisted capabilities, deep service expertise and comprehensive service offerings help financial institutions operate more efficiently, stay compliant and deliver reliable cash access to consumers.

Atleos was also recognized for third place in the ATMmy marketing award content category for NCR Atleos CONNECT magazine: Building a culture of innovation, the September 2025 issue. The quarterly publication serves as a powerful platform to engage customers and industry leaders, aligning this issue with the NCR Atleos strategic priority of innovation to showcase both its legacy and our forward momentum. Through features such as a profile of the company’s new Head of Global Innovation, Sean Mallean, a spotlight on ATM as a Service and stories connecting cash access to inclusion, the issue demonstrated how reimagined innovation can drive meaningful impact across the industry.

