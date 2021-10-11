Home Business Wire NCR Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
Business Wire

NCR Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

di Business Wire

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) will release its third quarter 2021 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. A conference call is scheduled at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day.

Participants should plan to access the call 15 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a smooth connection. Details are as follows:

 

 

Dial in Number

 

 

Passcode

 

 

Time/Date

Conference call

 

 

888-820-9413 (Tollfree)

+1 786-460-7169 (Local)

2096870

4:30 p.m. Eastern, October 26, 2021

 

The live conference call and related presentation materials will also be available at http://investor.ncr.com/. The conference call will be archived and available at the same site shortly after the conference call is complete.

For any difficulties accessing the conference call, please contact Candice Wilson from NCR at 470-372-4394.

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leading software- and services-led enterprise provider in the financial, retail and hospitality industries. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 36,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

Website: www.ncr.com
Twitter: @NCRCorporation
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ncrcorp
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ncr-corporation
YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/ncrcorporation

Contacts

Investor Contact
Michael Nelson

NCR Corporation

678-808-6995

michael.nelson@ncr.com

Media Contact
Scott Sykes

NCR Corporation

212-589-8428

scott.sykes@ncr.com

Articoli correlati

Cantaloupe, Inc. Named Champion of Board Diversity by The Forum of Executive Women

Business Wire Business Wire -
Company Celebrated as One of 27 Companies in Greater Philadelphia Paving the Way for Gender Equity MALVERN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$CTLP #BoardDiversity--Cantaloupe,...
Continua a leggere

SBA Communications Corporation Sets Date for Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release

Business Wire Business Wire -
BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) (“SBA” and “Company”) announced it will release its third quarter results...
Continua a leggere

MITRE Labs Launches Innovation Organizations for Critical Infrastructure, Clinical Health Data

Business Wire Business Wire -
MCLEAN, Va. & BEDFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MITRE has created two new organizations intended to help the company better focus on...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Cantaloupe, Inc. Named Champion of Board Diversity by The Forum of Executive Women

Business Wire