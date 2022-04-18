Home Business Wire NCR Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) will release its first quarter 2022 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. A conference call is scheduled at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day.

Participants should plan to access the call 15 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a smooth connection. Details are as follows:

 

 

Dial in Number

 

 

Passcode

 

 

Time/Date

Conference call

888-820-9413 (Tollfree)

2623877

4:30 p.m. Eastern, April 26, 2022

 

+1 786-460-7169 (Local)

 

The live conference call and related presentation materials will also be available at http://investor.ncr.com/. The conference call will be archived and available at the same site shortly after the conference call is complete.

For any difficulties accessing the conference call, please contact Candice Wilson from NCR at 470-372-4394.

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leading enterprise technology provider that runs stores, restaurants and self-directed banking. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 38,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

