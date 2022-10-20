Ncontracts Recognized for Culture Excellence by Top Workplaces

BRENTWOOD, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ncontracts, the leading provider of integrated compliance and risk management solutions to the financial industry, announced today that it has been nationally recognized by Top Workplaces for its Culture Excellence Award.

Based solely on employee feedback, Ncontracts received four top areas of recognition, including Employee Appreciation, DE&I Practices, Employee Well-Being, and Professional Development. Organizations are recognized by Top Workplaces for creating workspaces that unlock potential and inspire performance.

This recognition comes on the heels of several other awards for workplace excellence. Most recently, Ncontracts was named a Top Workplace by The Tennessean for a second consecutive year, and was also featured on Inc. Magazine’s Annual Best Workplaces list. As a result of its team’s dedication and hard work, Ncontracts continues to experience strong growth. The company has been named to the Inc. 5000 list for the last four years as well.

“Building a strong workplace culture continues to be a top priority for Ncontracts,” said Cathy Guthrie, EVP of Human Resources. “Over the last year, we have improved our parental leave, doubled our employer-paid life insurance benefits, improved our 401(k) program, plus many other initiatives. Our goal is to ensure an enjoyable and transparent work environment for our valued team members. I’m delighted to see our efforts recognized.”

Ncontracts also created new initiatives for employees. The company hosted its inaugural Women and Allies: Journey to Leadership event, organized a book club promoting healthy and inclusive conversations, and added three new paid holidays, including Martin Luther King Jr. Day, President’s Day and Juneteenth. Additionally, Ncontracts reduced employee-only health coverage premiums to no cost to the employee and reduced the dependent health coverage on average by 40%.

As part of its commitment to support local communities, Ncontracts has also raised more than $5,000 in employee charitable donations to various organizations. The company partners with its employees and charities across the country, including Roof Above-Lunches with Love​, Special Olympics Tennessee​, Indiana Food Finders, Nashville Rescue Mission and Second Harvest Food Banks.

Michael Berman, founder and CEO of Ncontracts, said, “Receiving this recognition is not only humbling, but a demonstration of the great work our team is doing to ensure an outstanding and inclusive workplace. Over the last couple of years, the traditional work environment has changed significantly and made it imperative that we foster a sense of community. Our employees are the foundation of our company and we are committed to them – now and in the future.”

Ncontracts’ integrated risk management and knowledge as a service (KaaS) solutions continue to be in high demand. The platform empowers financial institutions and fintechs with superior cloud technology, designed to make it easy to find and leverage industry-leading content developed by a team of seasoned regulatory risk and compliance experts. As a result, Ncontracts continues to see rapid growth, more than doubling its employee and customer base over the last three years.

Ncontracts continues to grow its team with several open roles in engineering, marketing and sales. Visit ncontracts.com/careers to learn more.

About Ncontracts

Ncontracts provides integrated risk management and compliance software to a rapidly expanding customer base of over 4,000 financial institutions, mortgage companies, and fintechs in the United States. The company’s powerful combination of software and services enables financial institutions to achieve their risk management and compliance goals with an integrated, user-friendly cloud-based solution suite encompassing vendor, organizational, audit, and compliance risk management. The company was named to the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America for the 4th consecutive year. Visit www.ncontracts.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter for more information.

