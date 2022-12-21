NBCUniversal News Group Expands TuneIn Partnership with New Content Offerings

NBC News NOW, Dateline 24/7 and TODAY All Day Available Now in Streaming Audio

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TuneIn, the world’s leading live-streaming audio service, and NBCUniversal News Group announced today the expansion of their long-running partnership, which now includes NBC News’ three new streaming news networks, NBC News NOW, Dateline 24/7 and TODAY All Day.

All TuneIn listeners will have free access to some of their favorite NBC News-based programs via 24/7 channels including:

NBC News NOW – NBC News’ live streaming news network, featuring the latest national and international breaking news and deep-dive reporting.

NBC News’ live streaming news network, featuring the latest national and international breaking news and deep-dive reporting. TODAY All Day – TODAY’s streaming network featuring TODAY Show favorites, celebrity interviews, show exclusives, food, recipes, lifestyle tips and more.

TODAY’s streaming network featuring TODAY Show favorites, celebrity interviews, show exclusives, food, recipes, lifestyle tips and more. Dateline 24/7 – Dateline NBC’s streaming channel of classic episodes, featuring compelling true-crime mysteries, powerful documentaries and in-depth investigations.

“NBC News has been an important source of information for Americans since the original days of radio,” said Richard Stern, CEO of TuneIn. “We are proud to continue this historic tradition by providing listeners in the streaming age with heightened access to this content. From true crime with Dateline to the breaking stories of the day, this partnership ensures that TuneIn listeners will have constant access to the information and stories they want and need to hear.”

Additionally, in Spring 2023, the new audio channels will be available to stream within the NBC News app, powered by TuneIn.

“Audio has become an increasingly significant way for audiences to engage with NBC News content,” said Tiffany Sam Chow, NBCU News Group’s Senior Vice President of Strategy and Business Development. “With this expanded partnership, we’re broadening the reach of our iconic brands and world-class journalism and meeting consumers wherever they are.”

TuneIn is globally accessible in 100+ countries and 200 different major platforms and devices. To learn more about TuneIn and its NBC News integration visit us at www.TuneIn.com.

About TuneIn:

TuneIn, the world’s leading live streaming service, brings together live sports, news, music, podcasts and radio from around the globe. With more than 75 million monthly active users, TuneIn is one of the most widely used streaming audio platforms in the world. TuneIn broadcasts over 100,000 owned & operated and partner radio stations. With premier distribution across 200 platforms and connected devices including Tesla and Alexa, TuneIn empowers listeners to ‘hear’ what they love wherever ‘here’ might be. TuneIn Premium subscribers get exclusive access to commercial-free news from top networks like CNN, Fox News Radio, MSNBC, and Bloomberg, as well as live MLB, NHL and English Premier League and college sports programming and commercial-free music channels. For more information, please visit us at www.tunein.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

About NBC News:

More Americans watch NBC News than any news organization in the world. Its leading and award-winning television news broadcasts include TODAY, NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, Meet the Press with Chuck Todd and Dateline NBC. Additionally, NBC News produces The 3rd Hour of TODAY, TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, Weekend TODAY and Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist, as well as primetime specials and breaking news reports. The rapidly-growing NBC News Digital Group, including its streaming news services NBC News NOW and TODAY ALL DAY, along with the SiriusXM TODAY Show Radio channel, provides continuous content to consumers wherever they are, whenever they want it. NBC News also operates NBC News Studios, a new unit producing premium documentaries, docuseries, select scripted programming, and content for emerging platforms, and the NBC NewsChannel affiliate news service.

NBC News is part of the NBCUniversal News Group, a division of NBCUniversal, which is owned by Comcast Corporation. For more information about NBCUniversal, please visit www.NBCUniversal.com.

Contacts

Kaitlyn Webb



SamsonPR



Kaitlyn@SamsonPR.com