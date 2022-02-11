NBC and TrackMan’s Partnership to Bring Enhanced Ball Tracking and Stats to Super Bowl LVI

VEDBÆK, Denmark–(BUSINESS WIRE)–When the Cincinnati Bengals meet the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in California this Sunday, viewers on TV will have an enhanced viewing experience, thanks to a partnership between NBC and TrackMan.

This is the first time TrackMan’s ball tracking technology is being used for the Super Bowl, and it builds on four seasons of experience with TrackMan Football being used for broadcast in the NFL. Together with NBC’s Sunday Night Football, TrackMan has been providing weekly ball data and statistics on kickers since 2018 – enhancing broadcasts and assisting commentary with facts regarding kickers’ distances, misses, ball flight & height, leg strength, consistency and more.

The most recognizable data point used regularly in NBC’s Sunday Night Football broadcasts is the “good from” distance, where viewers can see from how far a given kick would be good from, or how much it missed by – including ball tracers for the full flight of the football.

Announcers have speculated about kickers’ true field goal distance for decades, and the addition of TrackMan technology is an asset to broadcasters. “ TrackMan has been a great addition to our coverage from the very start. It allows us to tell the viewer how far a kick would’ve been good from and when a kicker misses, how much he missed by” says Fred Gaudelli, Producer on Sunday Night Football for NBC. “ It’s useful storytelling information that informs and sometimes entertains the audience.”

The same mobile setup used weekly by TrackMan during Sunday Night Football broadcasts, will also be present at Super Bowl LVI. Two radars – one behind each endzone – will stream live data to NBC’s broadcast trucks during the game.

About TrackMan

Over the past 20 years, TrackMan has, in collaboration with the best golfers, teachers, and equipment manufacturers, developed solutions that provide the most accurate, real-time data on ball collision, launch, flight, and landing. The technology has helped professionals and amateurs unleash their potential in golf and changed how golf is taught and experienced. Today the technology is used in multiple sports including baseball, soccer, and football.

Today, TrackMan golf solutions include the world’s finest golf launch monitor, the leading simulator and virtual golf engine, and the most accurate driving range solution. TrackMan’s 360 solution is used by many of the world’s finest golf clubs featuring TrackMan 4 for instruction and club fitting, TrackMan Range for ball flight tracking on the range, TrackMan Simulator for Indoor Golf, and Virtual Golf allowing a fully rendered version of their golf course(s) on all TrackMan platforms.

TrackMan A/S, headquartered in Vedbæk, Denmark, is the developer and owner of TrackMan technologies, which include a comprehensive patent portfolio of granted patents and pending patent applications. TrackMan has more than 500 employees.

About TrackMan Football

TrackMan Football solution provides the industry’s most accurate real time data and graphics on ball launch, flight, and landing – using a fully wireless, easy to use, radar-based solution for analyzing impact conditions and resulting ball flight. The solution translates the flight of a ball and the movements of a player into insights that enable athletes and thought leaders to connect feel with facts.

TrackMan’s mobile radar setup allows for combining instant data and video feedback onto an iPad on the practice field, and enables kickers and coaches to evaluate and enhance player performance at a much more detailed level than ever before.

