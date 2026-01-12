Navy Federal Ranked #4 on Computerworld’s 2026 Best Places to Work in IT List

VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#BestPlacestoWork--Navy Federal Credit Union proudly ranked 4th overall among large organizations with 5,000 or more employees on the Computerworld Best Places to Work in IT 2026 list, a premier annual industry ranking recognizing top employers for information technology professionals.

Now in its 32nd year, the Best Places to Work in IT survey, published by Foundry’s Computerworld, honors organizations that lead the industry in creating exceptional work environments, fostering IT talent, enabling career growth and building innovative, people-first cultures.

“Navy Federal’s success in IT isn’t just about technology. It’s about the people behind it,” said Tony Gallardy, executive vice president and chief information officer at Navy Federal. “We’re honored that Computerworld recognizes our inclusive culture, collaborative teams and dedication to professional development that allows our IT team members to drive innovation for our members.”

Securing the #4 spot among large enterprises highlights Navy Federal’s ongoing dedication to creating an outstanding workplace where IT professionals are valued, challenged and supported. The comprehensive ranking evaluates employers across key categories including benefits and compensation, career development, workplace culture, IT growth, employee retention and workplace modernization.

“Our people are the heart of Navy Federal’s culture,” said Britt Bloch, vice president of talent acquisition strategy and recruiting at Navy Federal. “We cultivate a continuous learning environment where curiosity is encouraged, skills are developed, and innovation is fueled every day. When team members feel valued, supported, and challenged to grow, they do their best work. This recognition reflects our sustained investment in our people and in building a workplace where both individuals and ideas can thrive.”

This latest honor adds to a distinguished string of workplace recognitions that demonstrate Navy Federal’s deep commitment to its employees and organizational culture. In 2025, Navy Federal was recognized as one of Forbes’ America’s Best Employers for Tech Workers and Fortune’s Best Places to Work, underscoring its commitment to a people-first, innovation-driven culture.

About Navy Federal Credit Union: Established in 1933 with only seven members, Navy Federal now has the distinct honor of serving more than 15 million members globally and is the world’s largest credit union. As a member-owned and not-for-profit organization, Navy Federal always puts the financial needs of its members first. Membership is open to all Department of Defense and Coast Guard Active Duty, Veterans, civilian and contractor personnel, and their families. Navy Federal employs a workforce of over 25,000 and has a global network of 382 branches. Navy Federal is contracted to operate the Overseas Military Banking Program under the authority of the Department of Defense, which provides Active Duty military Servicemembers deployed overseas with access to some 60 branches and hundreds of ATMs spread across 10 countries and territories. For more information about Navy Federal Credit Union, visit navyfederal.org.

