Navigate the skies and your day with the new D2 Air X10 GPS aviator smartwatch by Garmin

Say hello to new voice functionality and tools aviators will want for every phase of flight

OLATHE, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Garmin® International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN), today announced the D2™ Air X10 – a GPS smartwatch with powerful aviation functionality and new features that lets pilots take calls and use their compatible smartphone’s voice assistant to send texts, ask questions and so much more. These connected capabilities join the robust set of dedicated aviation tools in Garmin’s D2 Air series, including: weather, direct-to navigation capabilities, airport information, automatic flight logging, Pulse Ox1 and more—all delivered directly to the watch. With a full suite of health, wellness and fitness features and a battery life of up to 7 days, the D2 Air X10 is the perfect smartwatch for life in and out of the cockpit.





“The D2 series has quickly proven itself to be the choice for pilots and aviation enthusiasts alike who need a purpose-built smartwatch that’s as functional in the air as it is on the ground,” said Carl Wolf, Garmin vice president of aviation sales and marketing. “Not only does the D2 Air X10 offer built-in aviation tools for every phase of flight, it’s the first aviator smartwatch with convenient on-device calling and voice assistant features to keep up with your life on the go.”

Here’s what’s new for the D2 Air X10:

Phone calls from the watch : Make and take phone calls with the press of a button; no more missing calls while digging through your pockets or fumbling through your flight bag.

: Make and take phone calls with the press of a button; no more missing calls while digging through your pockets or fumbling through your flight bag. Voice assistant control: Hands full? No problem. Compatible with Siri, Google Assistant or Bixby, pilots can use their smartphone’s voice assistant to send texts, ask questions, control compatible smart home devices and more.

A dedicated flight system on your wrist

The D2 Air X10 includes preflight, in-flight and postflight features and tools to assist pilots in navigation and enhance situational awareness. Direct-to navigation lets pilots navigate straight to an airport or waypoint in the preloaded worldwide database directly from the watch, or choose the Nearest function to activate a direct course to a nearby airport. The instrument-like horizontal situation indicator (HSI) course needle makes it easy for pilots to see if the aircraft is left or right of the desired flight path, and the barometric altimeter can alert them when they’ve reached their desired altitude. Aviation alerts like time, distance, altitude and a fuel timer are also available on the D2 Air X10 during flight.

Flight logging is a breeze with the D2 Air X10, which automatically starts tracking flights on takeoff, then automatically transfers the date, duration, total flight time and route to the user’s flyGarmin.com logbook.2 Pilots can also seamlessly transfer3 flight plans from the Garmin Pilot™ app to the D2 Air X10, and view the list of waypoints included in their route.

Know what’s ahead with airport information like runway orientation and wind components3, runway lengths, airport frequencies, and traffic pattern altitude—all preloaded and easily accessible from the watch. The D2 Air X10 also offers aviation weather reports, including METARs and TAFs that allow pilots to see winds, visibility and barometric pressure and more4 before takeoff. And stay on schedule with a UTC hand on the watch face, which can also display and help pilots manage multiple time zones, including Zulu time.

All-day health monitoring & customized fitness

With the broadest range of 24/7 health monitoring features available from Garmin, the D2 Air X10 offers: wrist-based heart rate (with user-configurable alerts for high or low readings5), advanced sleep monitoring with sleep score, breathwork activities, fitness age, respiration, Pulse Ox, all-day stress tracking, hydration, and women’s health tracking. Body Battery™ energy monitoring shows users how “charged” their body is as well as the draining effects of stress and exercise. During a flying activity, pilots can quickly access the health stats menu to track their heart rate, Pulse Ox, respiration, Body Battery and more. Plus, a new Health Snapshot™ feature logs a two-minute window of key health stats and generates a report users can share with a health care provider—a great tool for capturing physiological data anytime you’re feeling off your baseline.

The D2 Air X10 features 25+ built-in indoor and GPS sports apps with favorites that include walking, running, cycling, pool swimming, golf, hiking, advanced strength training and more. Keep fitness feeling fresh with preloaded workouts on the watch, preset workouts available for download from the Garmin Connect™ app, or create customizable workouts by choosing from over 1,400 exercises.

Smart features for life on the go

The D2 Air X10 keeps the essentials on the wrist with built-in music (download up to 650 songs including playlists from Spotify®, Amazon Music, and Deezer6), Garmin Pay™ contactless payments7, and smart notifications for calls, texts, calendar reminders, social media updates, breaking news stories and more. Like all Garmin smartwatches, the D2 Air X10 can be used with either Android or Apple® smartphones.

Designed for all-day wear

Available in two colors – black or ivory – the D2 Air X10 has a 43mm watch case, stainless steel silver bezel and hardware, and a comfortable, 20mm quick release silicone band.

Built to withstand a demanding flight environment, it has a durable Corning ® Gorilla ® Glass 3 touchscreen with a crystal-clear AMOLED display with an optional, always-on mode.

Gorilla Glass 3 touchscreen with a crystal-clear AMOLED display with an optional, always-on mode. The D2 Air X10 boasts an impressive battery life of up to 7 days in smartwatch mode and up to 20 hours when continuously using GPS and Pulse Ox while flying.

Available now, the D2 Air X10 has a suggested retail price of $549.99. Learn more at garmin.com/aviation.

Garmin products and services have revolutionized flight and become essential to the lives of pilots, aircraft owners and operators around the world. A leading provider of solutions to general aviation, business aviation, rotorcraft, advanced air mobility, government and defense, and commercial air carrier customers, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate. Garmin was the 2020 recipient of the prestigious Robert J. Collier Trophy for Garmin Autoland, the world's first certified autonomous system that activates during an emergency to control and land an aircraft without human intervention.

1 This is not a medical device and is not intended for use in the diagnosis or monitoring of any medical condition; see Garmin.com/ataccuracy. Pulse Ox not available in all countries



2 When paired with a compatible smart device downloaded with the Garmin Connect app



3 Requires app on your compatible smartphone paired to the D2 Air X10



4 When paired with a compatible smartphone and in range of BLUETOOTH® technology



5 See Garmin.com/ataccuracy



6 May require premium subscription by a third-party music provider



7 View current supported country, payment network and issuing bank information.

About Garmin: Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN) is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin and flyGarmin.com are registered trademarks and D2, Garmin Pilot, Body Battery, Health Snapshot, Garmin Connect and Garmin Pay are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.

Android is a trademark of Google LLC. SPOTIFY and the Spotify logo are among the registered trademarks of Spotify AB. Amazon Music and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.

Apple is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

The Bluetooth word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. an any use of such marks by Garmin is under license.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors that are described in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 26, 2020 and the Quarter Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 25, 2021, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of Garmin’s Form 10-K and the Q3 2021 Form 10-Q can be downloaded from https://www.garmin.com/en-US/investors/sec/. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

