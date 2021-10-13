NavigAid Supports Caregivers Through the Medicaid Application Process

Tackling the costs of eldercare

NavigAid’s step-by-step instructions simplify the process, making it easier, faster and less stressful to file for Medicaid benefits that cover the costs of long-term skilled nursing care, either at home or in a residential facility, as regulated by state.

Until now, applying for Medicaid has been a daunting task, as caregivers struggle to navigate a complicated, involved and incredibly stressful process of understanding state-specific Medicaid application requirements that include a five-year financial “lookback period,” with documents and verifications that support all submitted information.

NavigAid, with its intuitive proprietary software, customizes the application process based on the patient’s state of residence. Developed by executive management at Senior Planning Services (SPS), the nation’s leading Medicaid application processing company, NavigAid adds guidance to an otherwise “Do it Yourself (DIY)” approach to Medicaid, because doing it yourself doesn’t have to mean doing it alone. The step-by-step organization helps to expedite the process, with the goal of reducing turnaround time for determination of benefits. This means you can spend less time on paperwork and more time on the person you love.

The costs of long-term skilled nursing care, either at home or in a residential facility, usually add up faster than expected, and Medicare coverage generally runs out after 100 days. Families most often underestimate, or fail to anticipate, the level of care required to treat unexpected life changes that result in the need for long-term care.

“NavigAid helps assure that a Medicaid application is complete and correct, which is not always the case for first-time filers. An improperly submitted application can result in delay or denial of coverage, which triggers tremendous anxiety for a family running through their savings to pay ongoing medical expenses,” says NavigAid Founder Ben Mandelbaum. Mandelbaum, recognizing the need to make Medicaid more accessible to all who qualify, launched NavigAid to facilitate access to affordable, quality long-term care.

About NavigAid

NavigAid is a secure online Medicaid application tool that assists families and caregivers by using a proprietary step-by-step online format. Developed by executive management at Medicaid application processing company Senior Planning Services (SPS) in Lakewood, New Jersey, NavigAid is currently available in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts. NavigAid is expected to expand across the United States over the next two years. NavigAid does not provide legal advice or services.

