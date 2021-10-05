NAVEX Global Reveals Winners of First Annual Customer Excellence Awards

FIS, Genpact, Global Atlantic, JELD-WEN and Serco Group plc recognized for strategic focus on corporate culture, risk and compliance management

PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NAVEX Global®, the leader in integrated risk and compliance management software with over 13,000 customers worldwide, today announced the winners of its first annual NAVEX Global Customer Excellence Awards at its NAVEX Next virtual conference.

The winners—named in three separate categories: Ethics and Compliance, Integrated Risk Management and Corporate Culture Impact—represent some of the most comprehensive, dynamic and innovative risk and compliance programs. They were chosen by a panel of risk and compliance industry experts that includes noted employment attorney Michael Volkov and Prof. Kyle Welch of George Washington University (full list of judges below). Winners were selected based on a range of criteria including risk and compliance program awareness, positive effect on the workplace and employees, business risk identification and mitigation and overall effectiveness.

“Throughout an extremely challenging year for risk and compliance programs, these winners demonstrated a strategic focus on risk and compliance management designed to make their organization more resilient, more competitive and more successful,” said Steve Chapman, Chief Customer Officer at NAVEX Global. “It is our honor to put a spotlight on the excellent work of these customers under especially challenging conditions.”

Customer Excellence in Ethics and Compliance Award:

The Excellence in Ethics and Compliance category recognizes companies that have demonstrated a commitment to building and maintaining an ethical workplace and empowering employees to achieve overall business objectives. The North American and international winners are:

Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) – North American winner

– North American winner Genpact – International winner

Customer Excellence in Integrated Risk Management Award:

The Excellence in Integrated Risk Management category recognizes the implementation of a risk management strategy and associated workflows that help make the business more resilient, responsive and productive. The winner is:

Global Atlantic Financial Group

Customer Excellence in Corporate Culture Impact Award:

The Excellence in Corporate Culture Impact category recognizes NAVEX Global customers that have demonstrated forward-thinking leadership and a holistic approach to risk and compliance management. The North American and international winners are:

JELD-WEN – North American winner

– North American winner Serco Group plc – International winner

The North American and international award designation is based on the location of the company’s headquarters. Winners were selected by a panel of judges comprised of risk and compliance industry experts including Michael Volkov, CEO of Volkov Law; Matt Kelly, CEO of Radical Compliance LLC; Kristi Grant-Hart, CEO of Spark Compliance; Prof. Kyle Welch, George Washington University; Carrie Penman, NAVEX Global Chief Risk and Compliance Officer; and Stephen Chapman, NAVEX Global Chief Customer Officer.

About NAVEX Global

NAVEX Global is the worldwide leader in integrated risk and compliance management software and services. Our solutions are trusted by thousands of customers around the globe to help them manage risk, address complex regulatory requirements, build corporate ESG programs and foster ethical workplace cultures. For more information, visit NAVEX Global’s website and our Risk & Compliance Matters blog. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

